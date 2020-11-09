Carroll Tuton
Las Cruces - Carroll John Tuton age 66, passed away on November 1st in Las Cruces, NM. Carroll John was born on January 11th, 1954 to Carroll Archie Tuton and Johnnie Tuton in Carlsbad, NM.
Carroll John loved being a Firefighter, father and grandfather. He served the Las Cruces community as a Firefighter from 1982-2000. He had the biggest heart and loved to make people laugh and he was an avid Raiders fan.
He is survived by his siblings Nicki Doyle, Dante Tuton and David Tuton, children Bryan Hollen, Coleman Tuton, John (Patrick) Tuton, Andrew Tuton, Charlotte Tuton and Leeon Tuton. Carroll John was also loved by his nine grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, November 13, 2020 with a public viewing at 2 pm and services beginning at 2:30pm at Holy Cross Catholic Church.
Arrangements by Getz Funeral Home, 1410 E. Bowman Ave. Las Cruces, NM 88001.
