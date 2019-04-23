|
Catherine Elizabeth Sapp Berger was born Jan. 14, 1915 and passed away April 18, 2019 at La Posada Mesilla Valley Hospice. She was born at Rhea, Oklahoma, the second daughter of Robert Sylvester (Vess) Sapp and Cordelia Duke Logan Sapp. Catherine had many happy times and adventures growing up with her sisters, Mary, Virginia and Rodean and a wide circle of friends and relatives in rural Oklahoma. She graduated from Leedey High School and attended Southwestern Teacher's College at Weatherford, Oklahoma. She attended college three and a half years but did not graduate because during that time she met her future husband, Herb Berger who was from Canute, Oklahoma. They married March 19, 1936 at Rocky, Oklahoma. Four children were born to them; Vesnelle, Frankie, Richard and Ginny. They lived in the Leedey area until 1958 when they moved to Las Cruces to provide a better climate for Richard who suffered from asthma.
Catherine was a very gifted seamstress, designing and making lovely clothing from an early age and through her daughter's growing up years. This experience and her education gave her a background for an eleven year career at J. C. Penney's Loretto store in fine jewelry and as a manager and buyer in Ladies Ready to Wear. Catherine could do anything. She milked 13 cows, by hand, twice a day when the family farmed in Oklahoma. She always had lovely flower gardens and provided a home beautifully decorated, warm and welcoming.
When her husband, Herb, became ill in 1979, Catherine became his caregiver, and cared for him at their home until his death April 19, 1989. Before Herb's illness and passing, they were active members of First Baptist Church of Las Cruces, with Catherine serving for many years as a leader with the youth and she also made flower arrangements for the altar. Herb served as a deacon during that time.
After Herb passed away, Catherine kept busy with her family, her yard and her poodles (first Penny and then Liza) and cats. She celebrated her 100th birthday at a party hosted by her children in 2015 and announced to family that she was planning to live to 105. Catherine was a tough, independent lady who lived a great life on her terms always. We, her family salute her!
Catherine was predeceased by her parents, her husband, her three sisters; Mary Fisk, Rodean Joyce, and Virginia Roush and one grandson, Javier Rorris. She is survived by her children; Vesnelle Rorris (Dan) of Las Cruces, Frankie McPherson of Nashville, TN, Richard (April) of Derry, NH, and Ginny Miller (Jim) of Las Cruces. She is survived by 11 grandchildren, 21 great grandchildren and 2 great great-grandchildren. She is also survived by one niece, Roberta Roush Vowell of Lawton, OK and many cousins in Oklahoma.
Family members will greet friends at Baca's Funeral Chapel, 300 E. Boutz Road from 5 PM to 6 PM Wednesday, April 25, 2019. A Memorial service will be at 9 AM Thursday, April 26, 2019 in the same chapel. Concluding Service and Interment will follow in Hillcrest Memorial Gardens Cemetery, 5140 W. Picacho Avenue where she will be laid to rest in the family plot.
Serving as casket bearers will be Jason and Nic Rorris, Rex and Chris Miller, Brent Berger and Kevin McPherson.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Catherine's name to New Mexico Baptist Children's Home, PO Box 629, Portales, NM 88130.
Entrusted to Baca's Funeral Chapels of Las Cruces, 527-2222. For online condolences logon to www.bacasfuneralchapelslascruces.com
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News from Apr. 23 to Apr. 24, 2019