Cecilia "Ceci" Contreras
Las Cruces - Cecilia Contreras- Las Cruces, NM
Beloved daughter, sister, aunt, niece, cousin and friend Cecilia (Ceci) Contreras received her angel 's wings on Friday, October 11 and is now in heaven with God. Ceci was born on December 14, 1973 in El Paso, TX.
Ceci was a graduate from Las Cruces High School and earned a bachelor's degree in Education from New Mexico State University in 2008. She truly lived life to the fullest through simple pleasures; visiting with friends and family and spending time with her pride and joy, her nieces and nephews. In 2002 she was blessed to have been a recipient of a liver donation. Since then she had been an active member of the Las Cruces Donate Life Transplant Group. Ceci persevered with positivity and with support of her strong faith and Catholic community. She spent countless hours volunteering at many parishes and various non-profit organizations, and she loved to take breaks by playing bingo. She spread her passion for life and happiness to anyone she came across. Her generosity, thoughtfulness and human kindness were unmatched, she was always willing to lend a hand to anyone in need. In keeping with Ceci's loving and generous spirit, the gift of life was shared with many people in need through organ and tissue donation.
She is survived by her parents, Federico & Bertha Contreras of Chandler, AZ. Siblings: Fred and his wife Delilah, Claudia and her husband Armando, Liz and her husband JR, and all her beloved nieces and nephews: Freddie, Armando David, America, Anyssa, Elena & Jacqueline all of Chandler, AZ. Ceci lived in San Pablo with her aunt Guadalupe Contreras.
A rosary is scheduled for 7pm Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at Holy Cross Catholic Church, with a funeral mass at 10am on Thursday, October 17, 2019 at Holy Cross Catholic Church.
In lieu of flowers the family ask that you consider donating to the Las Cruces Transplant Group - they can be reached via their Facebook Page https://www.facebook.com/LCTGDonateLife/
