Cecilia L. Dominguez
Mesquite - CECILIA LERMA DOMINGUEZ, age 95, of Mesquite entered eternal life on Saturday, October 3, 2020 at her home surrounded by her loved ones. She was born April 29, 1925 in La Union to Elias H. and Jesusita Lerma Dominguez. Cecilia was a homemaker and a member of the Catholic Church.
Survivors include a brother, Isaac Dominguez; and a sister, Socorro Vasquez; even though Cecilia did not have children, she had numerous nieces and nephews that she loved and cared for as if they were her own children. Cecilia was preceded in death by her parents; and five brothers, Vidal, Eulalio, Luis, Rafael and Elias Jr. Dominguez.
At her request cremation has taken place and no services are scheduled at this time.
