Cecilio Chavira
Mesquite - Our beloved husband, father, grandfather, uncle and friend, CECILIO "CHILO" CHAVIRA, age 87, of Mesquite, NM passed away Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at Mountain View Regional Medical Center surrounded by his loved ones. He was born November 29, 1931 in San Francisco del Oro, Chihuahua, Mexico. Chilo came to the U.S. with the Bracero program in the early 1950's as a laborer and in the construction industry. He moved on to work in farming communities including many years at Stahmann Farms, and finally ending at NMSU before retiring. He was so proud of one of his projects which was bringing his spouse and children together to build the family home from the ground up where he lived until the end. He enjoyed working in his hobby pecan farm, and tinkering with his tractor. Dad was a strict father who showed his children to be responsible and hard-working, but never missed the chance to crack a joke or two, or to pucker up to give us a kiss. He was a member of the Roman Catholic Church.
Those left to mourn his passing include his loving wife, Joaquina Gamboa Chavira of the family home; two sons, Hector Gamboa (Martha) of Canutillo, TX and Cecilio G. Chavira (Krystyna) of California; three daughters, Yolanda Chavira (Saul) of Vado, Bertha Chavira, and Hortencia Puentes (Ramiro) all of Las Cruces. Other survivors include seven grandchildren, twenty great-grandchildren, six great-great grandchildren as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Chilo was preceded in death by his mother, Concepcion Chavira; a brother and four sisters.
Visitation for Mr. Chavira will begin at 6 PM Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at Baca's Funeral Chapel 300 E. Boutz Road where the Prayer Vigil is scheduled for 7 PM. Family and Friends will join together to celebrate the Mass of Christian Burial at 10 AM Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, 125 W. Mesquite Street in Mesquite with the Reverend Ruben Romero, Celebrant. The Rite of Committal and Interment will follow at Masonic Cemetery, 760 S. Compress Road where he will be laid to rest in the family plot.
Serving as casket bearers will be Cecilio G. Chavira, Hector Gamboa, Richard Houghtaling, Johnny Houghtaling, Saul Torres, and Sergio Garcia.
A special THANK YOU to HomeKare of Dona Ana staff: Eileen, Lesley, Lourdes, and Jeanette; Mountain View Regional Medical Center ER staff and ICU staff: Dr. Santiago and nurses Kim and Aerial.
The Chavira Family has entrusted their loved one to the care of Baca's Funeral Chapels of Las Cruces, 527-2222. Your exclusive providers for "Veterans and Family Memorial Care". For online condolence logon to www.bacasfuneralchapelslascruces.com
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News on Apr. 21, 2019