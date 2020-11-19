1/1
Celia Marquez Lujan
1926 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Celia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Celia Marquez Lujan

Las Cruces - Celia Marquez Lujan, age 94 was a life- long resident of New Mexico. Celia entered eternal life on Monday November 16th, 2020. She was born in Chamberino, New Mexico on September 27, 1926 to Antonio Marquez and Eliza Martinez. Celia was a wonderful mother and grandmother, she was an avid billiards player and won many tournaments at the Munson Center, Celia was also a great seamstress and she enjoyed embroidery and did beautiful work.

She is survived by her daughter Eva Lujan, son David Lujan (Lupe), Grandchildren: Deedee Lujan-Nall (Chad), Raymond Lujan (Rachel), Javier Lujan, Louie Valverde Jr. (Carmen), Anneliese Sanchez (Chris), David-Anthony Lujan (Helen) and Eric Lujan (Melissa), 14 great grandchildren, 8 great great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

Celia is proceeded in death by her late husband Heriberto Lujan Jr. of La Mesa, New Mexico, brothers: Vincente Marquez of Las Cruces, New Mexico, Antonio Marquez Jr. of Fairacres, New Mexico. Son: Eddie Lujan of Dona Ana, New Mexico. Granddaughter: Debra Jean Lujan-Arvizo of Dona Ana, New Mexico and great grandson Louie Valverde III of Dona Ana, New Mexico.

Visitations will be held at 9:30-10:30 November 24th, 2020 at St Genevieve's Catholic Church located at 100 S. Espina St. Las Cruces New Mexico, 10:30-11:00 rosary will be held - mass immediately following, Rite of Committal and interment will follow at Hillcrest cemetery, where she will be laid to rest.

Serving as casket barriers will be family: Ray Lujan, Javier Lujan, Chad Nall, Louie Valverde Jr., David Anthony Lujan and Eric Lujan.

Arrangements are with La Paz - Graham's Funeral Home 555 West Amador Las Cruces NM 88005.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Las Cruces Sun News from Nov. 19 to Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
24
Visitation
09:30 - 10:30 AM
St Genevieve's Catholic Church
Send Flowers
NOV
24
Rosary
10:30 - 11:00 AM
St Genevieve's Catholic Church
Send Flowers
NOV
24
Funeral Mass
St Genevieve's Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
La Paz - Graham's Funeral Home - Las Cruces
555 West Amador
Las Cruces, NM 88005
(575) 526-6891
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by LCsun-news.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved