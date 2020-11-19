Celia Marquez LujanLas Cruces - Celia Marquez Lujan, age 94 was a life- long resident of New Mexico. Celia entered eternal life on Monday November 16th, 2020. She was born in Chamberino, New Mexico on September 27, 1926 to Antonio Marquez and Eliza Martinez. Celia was a wonderful mother and grandmother, she was an avid billiards player and won many tournaments at the Munson Center, Celia was also a great seamstress and she enjoyed embroidery and did beautiful work.She is survived by her daughter Eva Lujan, son David Lujan (Lupe), Grandchildren: Deedee Lujan-Nall (Chad), Raymond Lujan (Rachel), Javier Lujan, Louie Valverde Jr. (Carmen), Anneliese Sanchez (Chris), David-Anthony Lujan (Helen) and Eric Lujan (Melissa), 14 great grandchildren, 8 great great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.Celia is proceeded in death by her late husband Heriberto Lujan Jr. of La Mesa, New Mexico, brothers: Vincente Marquez of Las Cruces, New Mexico, Antonio Marquez Jr. of Fairacres, New Mexico. Son: Eddie Lujan of Dona Ana, New Mexico. Granddaughter: Debra Jean Lujan-Arvizo of Dona Ana, New Mexico and great grandson Louie Valverde III of Dona Ana, New Mexico.Visitations will be held at 9:30-10:30 November 24th, 2020 at St Genevieve's Catholic Church located at 100 S. Espina St. Las Cruces New Mexico, 10:30-11:00 rosary will be held - mass immediately following, Rite of Committal and interment will follow at Hillcrest cemetery, where she will be laid to rest.Serving as casket barriers will be family: Ray Lujan, Javier Lujan, Chad Nall, Louie Valverde Jr., David Anthony Lujan and Eric Lujan.Arrangements are with La Paz - Graham's Funeral Home 555 West Amador Las Cruces NM 88005.