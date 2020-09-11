1/2
Celso Bencomo
1928 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Celso's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Celso Bencomo

Las Cruces - CELSO G. BENCOMO, age 92, of Las Cruces entered eternal life on September 8, 2020. He was born March 6, 1928 in Arrey, NM to Gregorio and Elvira Bencomo. At a young age Celso enlisted in the military as a United States Marine. He bravely fought in World War II and was awarded a certificate for honorable and satisfactory service. He later when on to become an electrical engineer and worked at White Sands Missile Range.

Those left to mourn his passing include his wife Celia Bencomo, of the family home, three sisters Emma Vega, Elvira Tafolla, and Genobeba Trujillo.

He was preceded in death by his parents, two sisters Amelia Bencomo and Lucia Chavez, three brothers Isaac Bencomo, Gregorio Bencomo and Emedio Bencomo.

Services for Celso will be held Thursday September 17, 2020 at the San Jose Mission in Arrey. Recitation of the Rosary is scheduled to begin 10:30 A.M. The Funeral Mass will begin at 11:00 A.M. with Father Alejandro Reyes officiating. Burial and military honors will follow at Arrey Cemetery.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions capacity will be limited and face coverings are required.

Service arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Baca's Funeral Chapels of Las Cruces and Sunset Crematory of Las Cruces, 575-527-2222. Your exclusive provider for "Veterans and Family Memorial Care." For online condolences logon to www.bacasfuneralchapelslascruces.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Las Cruces Sun News from Sep. 11 to Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
17
Rosary
10:30 AM
San Jose Mission
Send Flowers
SEP
17
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
San Jose Mission
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Baca's Funeral Chapels
300 East Boutz
Las Cruces, NM 88005
575-527-2222
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by LCsun-news.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved