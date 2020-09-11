Celso Bencomo
Las Cruces - CELSO G. BENCOMO, age 92, of Las Cruces entered eternal life on September 8, 2020. He was born March 6, 1928 in Arrey, NM to Gregorio and Elvira Bencomo. At a young age Celso enlisted in the military as a United States Marine. He bravely fought in World War II and was awarded a certificate for honorable and satisfactory service. He later when on to become an electrical engineer and worked at White Sands Missile Range.
Those left to mourn his passing include his wife Celia Bencomo, of the family home, three sisters Emma Vega, Elvira Tafolla, and Genobeba Trujillo.
He was preceded in death by his parents, two sisters Amelia Bencomo and Lucia Chavez, three brothers Isaac Bencomo, Gregorio Bencomo and Emedio Bencomo.
Services for Celso will be held Thursday September 17, 2020 at the San Jose Mission in Arrey. Recitation of the Rosary is scheduled to begin 10:30 A.M. The Funeral Mass will begin at 11:00 A.M. with Father Alejandro Reyes officiating. Burial and military honors will follow at Arrey Cemetery.
Due to Covid-19 restrictions capacity will be limited and face coverings are required.
Service arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Baca's Funeral Chapels of Las Cruces and Sunset Crematory of Las Cruces.