Charles Glen "Chop" Kennedy
1949 - 2020
Charles Glen "Chop" Kennedy

Las Cruces - Charles Glen "Chop" Kennedy was born to Mr. and Mrs. J.C. "Ike" Kennedy on August 13, 1949 in Deming, New Mexico. He departed this world September 16, 2020 in Las Cruces, New Mexico.

A Memorial Service will be Friday September 25, 2020 at 11 o'clock in the morning at Baca's Funeral Chapel. Susan Yeager will officiate. Concluding services and inurnment will follow at Fort Bayard National Cemetery at 2 o'clock with military honors accorded. Covid 19 restrictions will be in place.

On March 16, 1973 Chop married Kaye Kinman. From this union came two wonderful children, Mark Aaron Kennedy and Jamie Michelle Kennedy-Yeager.

He will forever watch over his pride and joy, his grandsons Zachary Ayden Reed and Malachi Peter Yeager.

Chop is preceded in death by his parents; grandparents and brothers.

He was always a hard-working person, loved his family and was a loyal friend.

He was always a hard-working person, loved his family and was a loyal friend.

Entrusted to the care of Baca's Funeral Chapels.






Published in Las Cruces Sun News from Sep. 22 to Sep. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
25
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Baca's Funeral Chapels - Deming
SEP
25
Inurnment
02:00 PM
Fort Bayard National Cemetery
