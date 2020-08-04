Charles Larry Folk
Las Cruces - MSGT CHARLES LARRY FOLK (U.S. Army Ret.) age 73, of Las Cruces entered eternal life Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at Mountain View Regional Medical Center. He was born September 19, 1946 in Bamberg, South Carolina to Eugene and Ethel Williams Folk. Charles retired in 1992 from the United States Army; was member of the Moose Lodge as well as the American Legion.
Those left to mourn his passing include his loving wife of forty-nine years, Patricia Ann Folk of the family home; a son, Michael Folk (Beth) all of Las Cruces; two step-brothers, Tommy Folk and Ben Folk; two step-sisters, Bonnie Love (Billy) and Annette Hawkins all of South Carolina. Other survivors include six grandchildren, eleven great grandchildren as well as nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents one brother, Kenneth Folk.
Due to the Covid-19 restrictions, capacity of attendees will be limited. Visitation for Mr. Folk will begin at 9:30 AM Thursday, August 6, 2020, with the funeral service scheduled at 10:30 AM at Freedom Church, 1122 6th Street with Pastor Gary Hartshorn officiating. Concluding Service and Interment will follow at 1:30 PM at Fort Bliss National Cemetery, 5200 Fred Wilson Road, Fort Bliss, Texas.
Serving as casket bearers will be Michael Folk, Jerry Kirkley, Patrick and P.J. Loveall, Donald and Ronnie Porter and Levi Pierce.
Service arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Baca's Funeral Chapel of Las Cruces and 300 E. Boutz Road, 527-2222. For online condolences logon to www.bacasfuneralchapelslascruces.com