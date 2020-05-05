|
Charles Neil Gibbs
Las Cruces - Reverend Charles "Neil" Gibbs II
Neil leaped into the arms of his dear Savior, Jesus Christ, on April 29, 2020. He was a long-time resident of Las Cruces, NM for 23 years. Neil's life was consistently interwoven with God's Word in all aspects of his personal life and interactions with those that he met on the paths that God directed.
In 1957, Neil was the first national poster child for United Cerebral Palsy, receiving the Distinguished Service Award by United Cerebral Palsy for outstanding public service for, and on behalf of, America's Palsied children and adults
Neil attended Cotting School in Lexington, MA; University of Arizona, Tucson, AZ (BA, '76); and
Southwestern Theological Seminary, Ft. Worth, TX (Masters of Religious Education,'80).
Upon graduation from seminary (1980), Neil was solemnly and publicly set apart and ordained to the work of the Gospel Ministry.
The Lord prepared Neil to share God's Word in writing and publishing a book called Winning in the Basketball Game of Suffering.
He also wrote articles for Special Needs ministry publications with Lifeway (Southern Baptist Convention).
Recently Neil completed writing another book before his passing. Publication is now being pursued for this book.
Following ordination to the work of the Gospel Ministry, Neil answered the call to serve at the Vineyard Christian Community Church, Tucson, AZ in ministering to college students.
In 1981, God continued to lead Neil in service, appointing him as a Mission Service Corps Volunteer with the Southern Baptist Convention.
Neil served as Pastor to the Special Needs Community at First Southern Baptist Church, Tucson, AZ, until 1996 when he married his wife, Dee Ann Aydelotte, of Hobbs, NM.
On June 21, 1996, Neil and Dee Ann were joined in marriage in Hobbs, New Mexico
After being joined in marriage, Neil and Dee Ann relocated themselves and ministries to joyfully serving the Lord in various ministries in the Las Cruces community. Some of those ministries include Special Needs ministry and leading various studies at Calvary Baptist Church, teaching students about disabilities at Sierra Middle School, visiting with and leading Bible studies with residents in nursing centers, serving on ministry teams for Walk to Emmaus, Kairos Prison Ministry, and Crossings Prison Ministry at the Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility. Opportunity was also served with the Southern Baptist Convention to lead training for Special Needs Ministry in Arizona and southern California. Neil and Dee Ann also enjoyed studying God's Words with other men and women in their home. They certainly enjoyed many ministry activities that they were joined into by God in their marriage.
Neil was born to Charles and Dorothy Gibbs on June 13, 1948 in Quantico, VA.
Despite being born with Cerebral Palsy, Neil was able to overcome the world's limitations and barriers through the help of gifted physicians and therapists through ten surgeries to his limbs that enabled him to stand and walk with crutches. He saw barriers as opportunities to succeed, and to learn physically and spiritually. He leaned on God's guidance as he did His crutches.
Neil passed from this earthly service on April 29, 2020 in his home with his wife.
He was preceded in death by both of his parents, grandparents, father-in-law, and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins
Neil was survived by his wife Dee Ann; brother, Gary Martin Gibbs (wife-Barbara, niece-Savannah) of Homosassa, FL; mother in-law, Maudine Aydelotte, Las Cruces; Sister-in-law, Sheila Renae Williamson (husband Jerry, nephew Christopher and his wife, Tiffany, and grandniece, Reveille) of Midland/Odessa, TX.
Celebration of Life Services will be on Thursday, May 7, 2020 with family members only due to social gathering restrictions in place because of Covid-19. Thank you for your respects.
Due to social gathering restrictions, Livestreaming will be available at 2:00pm at
https://cbclascruces.org/messages/live-stream
Internment will be in Hobbs,
New Mexico on Saturday, May 9, 2020.
Honorary Pallbearers are:
Ruben Maynez
Aaron Rohwer
Darrell Shoup
Robbie Valdez
Allen Seals
Dane Coalson
Christopher Williamson
In lieu of flowers, it is requested that memorial donations be made to Joni and Friends Ministry for disabled persons and families.
https://www.joniandfriends.org/
Psalm 139
139 LORD, you have examined me
and know all about me.
2 You know when I sit down and when I get up.
You know my thoughts before I think them.
3 You know where I go and where I lie down.
You know thoroughly everything I do.
4 LORD, even before I say a word,
you already know it.
5 You are all around me — in front and in back —
and have put your hand on me.
6 Your knowledge is amazing to me;
it is more than I can understand.
8 If I go up to the heavens, you are there.
If I lie down in the grave, you are there.
9 If I rise with the sun in the east
and settle in the west beyond the sea,
10 even there you would guide me.
With your right hand you would hold me.
11 I could say, "The darkness will hide me.
Let the light around me turn into night."
13 You made my whole being;
you formed me in my mother's body.
14 I praise you because you made me in an amazing and wonderful way.
What you have done is wonderful.
I know this very well.
15 You saw my bones being formed
as I took shape in my mother's body.
When I was put together there,
16 you saw my body as it was formed.
All the days planned for me
were written in your book
before I was one day old.
17 God, your thoughts are precious to me.
They are so many!
18 If I could count them,
they would be more than all the grains of sand.
When I wake up,
I am still with you.
New Century Version
