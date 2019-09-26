|
|
Charles "Charlie" Sedillo
Mesa - Charles "Charlie" Romero Sedillo, 67, passed away on September 18th, 2019 in Mesa, Arizona.
A memorial service will be held on Friday, September 27th at at 10:30 am at the Basilica of San Albino in Mesilla, New Mexico.
Charlie was born in Santa Rita, New Mexico to Don and Eleanor Sedillo on January 21, 1952. He went to school in Hurley, New Mexico and later to New Mexico State University in Las Cruces. He married Karen Sedillo on October 14th, 1988. He owned and operated La Madera Construction in Farmington, New Mexico and later moved to Phoenix, Arizona where he started Painted Sky Design and Construction. He worked as a site superintendent for R-Net Custom Homes in Scottsdale, Arizona for five years.
Charlie is survived by his wife, Karen Sedillo, daughter, Casey Sedillo, and sisters Marcia Sells, Donna Scott, and Cheryl Monaco.
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News from Sept. 26 to Sept. 27, 2019