Charles W. Chatterton
Las Cruces - Charles W. Chatterton 94 of Las Cruces, NM joined his beloved wife and heavenly father on Saturday April 4, 2020. He was born to Walter Maurice and Haide Bell Chatterton on January 6, 1926 in Bushnell, Illinois. Charles was a retired a veteran of WWII and the Korean War. He served in the U.S. Army from June 1944 to April 1973 and retired as a Master Sergeant at White Sand Missile Range. He served with distinction and was awarded a number of military medals to include the Purple Heart and the Bronze Star. After retiring he started working for the U.S. Post Office part time and eventually full time as a mail carrier from Sep 1973 - Jan 1996 where he retired a second time in public service.
In the midst of working with Post Office, he attended NMSU, majoring in Wildlife Science. He was 1 semester shy of getting his BS but opted for the full time job at the Post Office. He was a member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars, and a parishioner of Immaculate Heart of Mary.
His greatest enjoyment was reading, particularly National Geographic, and gun magazines. He also enjoyed shooting & cleaning his guns, and scenic road trips into the mountains.
Charles is survived by, Bill Chatterton and wife Gloria of Cocoa Fl, Charles and wife Chris of Las Cruces, NM, Edward Chatterton of Las Cruces, NM, daughter Nancy Prince and husband Mark of Las Cruces, NM and Robert Chatterton of St. Louis, MO.
He is also survived by his brother Edward M. Chatterton of Pascagoula MS, sister Betty J. Schrodt of Galesburg, IL, 11 grandchildren, and 10 great grandchildren.
Charles was preceded in death by his wife Felicidad O. Chatterton that passed away 10/20/2012, and his parents.
A memorial service will be held at 10 AM, Monday, September 21, 2020 at Getz Funeral Home.
