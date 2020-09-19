1/1
Charles W. Chatterton
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Charles's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Charles W. Chatterton

Las Cruces - Charles W. Chatterton 94 of Las Cruces, NM joined his beloved wife and heavenly father on Saturday April 4, 2020. He was born to Walter Maurice and Haide Bell Chatterton on January 6, 1926 in Bushnell, Illinois. Charles was a retired a veteran of WWII and the Korean War. He served in the U.S. Army from June 1944 to April 1973 and retired as a Master Sergeant at White Sand Missile Range. He served with distinction and was awarded a number of military medals to include the Purple Heart and the Bronze Star. After retiring he started working for the U.S. Post Office part time and eventually full time as a mail carrier from Sep 1973 - Jan 1996 where he retired a second time in public service.

In the midst of working with Post Office, he attended NMSU, majoring in Wildlife Science. He was 1 semester shy of getting his BS but opted for the full time job at the Post Office. He was a member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars, and a parishioner of Immaculate Heart of Mary.

His greatest enjoyment was reading, particularly National Geographic, and gun magazines. He also enjoyed shooting & cleaning his guns, and scenic road trips into the mountains.

Charles is survived by, Bill Chatterton and wife Gloria of Cocoa Fl, Charles and wife Chris of Las Cruces, NM, Edward Chatterton of Las Cruces, NM, daughter Nancy Prince and husband Mark of Las Cruces, NM and Robert Chatterton of St. Louis, MO.

He is also survived by his brother Edward M. Chatterton of Pascagoula MS, sister Betty J. Schrodt of Galesburg, IL, 11 grandchildren, and 10 great grandchildren.

Charles was preceded in death by his wife Felicidad O. Chatterton that passed away 10/20/2012, and his parents.

A memorial service will be held at 10 AM, Monday, September 21, 2020 at Getz Funeral Home.

Arrangements by Getz Funeral Home, corner of Solano and Bowman Ave. To sign our local online guest book, please log onto www. GetzCares.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Las Cruces Sun News from Sep. 19 to Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Getz Funeral Home
1410 E. BOWMAN AVE.
Las Cruces, NM 88001-3001
(575) 526-2419
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by LCsun-news.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved