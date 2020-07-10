1/1
Charlotte Elaine Neighbors Warrick
{ "" }
Charlotte Elaine Neighbors Warrick

Las Cruces - Charlotte Elaine Neighbors Warrick, 91, of Las Cruces, New Mexico, passed away on July 6, 2020. She was born September 18, 1928 in Uniontown, Pennsylvania to Floran and Alma Wilson Neighbors, the youngest of nine children. Both parents were deaf and mute. In 1945, she married Lawrence Lowe and moved to Paris, Illinois. There were five children born to this union. Charlotte worked at General Electric for 28 years, retiring in 1988. After the death of her husband, she married Ronnie Warrick, April 23, 1993. They were baptized together at Fairmont Baptist Church. On April 23, 2001, she and her beloved husband Ronnie, moved to Las Cruces to make their home

Charlotte is survived by her three sons and one daughter, Larry Lowe of Illinois, Darrel Lowe of Florida, Gerald Lowe of Pennsylvania, Darling Lowe of Illinois and Ronnie II and Dinea of Illinois. She is also survived by 13 grandchildren and nine great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her son Robert Lowe, parents,four brothers, 2 sisters, and one grandchild. Cremation services to take place.

Published in Las Cruces Sun News from Jul. 10 to Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Getz Funeral Home
