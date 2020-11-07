Cheryl Swannack



Washington DC - Cheryl Swannack, 73, of Washington DC and Las Cruces NM, passed away at her home in Washington, DC, on March 15, 2020 from Parkinson's disease. She is survived by her life-partner and spouse, Nancy Polikoff; her step-daughter Lainey Polikoff; her sisters Dianne Swannack Myers and Susan Swannack, and numerous other cherished friends and family. Cheryl was born on December 20, 1946 in Honolulu, Hawaii and attended Orleans American High School in France. She received degrees from the University of Kentucky and New Mexico State University and an MFA in sculpture from the University of Tulsa. She was a member of the first class of the Feminist Studio Workshop in Los Angeles and a founder of the Los Angeles Women's Building. She had a career in the theatre, which consisted of developing, producing, and managing numerous events, including Lily Tomlin's THE SEARCH FOR SIGNS OF INTELLIGENT LIFE IN THE UNIVERSE. She also worked as an artist, painting murals in restaurants and constructing the Gila monster that once graced the entrance way of the Las Cruces Natural History Museum. Cheryl was the Executive Producer of the 2018 Netflix documentary, FEMINISTS: WHAT WERE THEY THINKING?, in which she is also featured. In 2018-2019, she had a one-woman show of her art and her collection, CHERYL SWANNACK: MAGIC HAPPENS, at Metabolic Studio in Los Angeles, prior to its accessioning by the Getty Research Institute. Cheryl's memory is a blessing to all who experienced her love, generosity, determination, and creative energy. A memorial service will be held in the future. Contributions in Cheryl's memory may be made to the Mesilla Valley Community of Hope.









