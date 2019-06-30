Resources
- - Cheryll (Cher) Ann Guerrero, 70, passed away on June 21, 2019 surrounded by her family. Cher was born April 9, 1949 in Santa Fe, NM. to John and Edith Guerrero, Sr. She was raised in Los Alamos, NM. and attended New Mexico State University in Las Cruces, NM where she received her Master's Degree in Art. Cher was a 52 year resident of Las Cruces, where she raised her three daughters. Cher was a Tae Kwon Do instructor and worked at several senior citizen centers teaching Tai Chi.

Cher most loved her children and grandchildren. She always wanted to be a part of their activities to support and cheer them on. She enjoyed making jewelry, gardening, and being outdoors; never missing a sunrise.

Cher is survived by her mother, Edith (Becky) Guerrero of Albuquerque, NM and her daughters, Chandra Guerrero of Gilbert, AZ, Tamara Rauch and her 3 children- Jazmyne Rauch, Isaiah Rauch, and Anahbel Guerrero-Padilla, of Las Cruces, NM, Briana (Ben)Lehmann and her 2 children-Daniel and Tyler Scott of Sidney, IL, Brother Gary (Diana) Guerrero of Littleton, Colorado, and sister Laurel (Chuck) of Midland, Texas, sister in-law Sandie (John Jr) Guerrero and several nephews and nieces.

Cher was preceded in death by her Father, John J. Guerrero Sr., three brothers- John Jr., Sammy, and Stephen Guerrero, one niece; Krista Lizak, and son-in-law, Kristopher T. Rauch.

A celebration of Life is planned for the Fall.
