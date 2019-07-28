|
Cheylan Tell "Chey-Town" Gresham
Las Cruces - It is with great sadness and a heavy heart that we announce the passing of our beloved Son, Brother, Father and Friend to many. "The light is gone from your beautiful blue eyes on this earth as we know it, but they will shine on into eternal life". Cheylan was born August 18, 1982 to Terrell and Jeanette Gresham and entered eternal life on July 17, 2019. Chey was a graduate of Onate High School Class of 2000. Chey had many talents and a profound love for all genres of music. He owned his own D.J. Business "Chey-Town Productions". He had a real talent and gift for the game of golf with a zero handicap. He loved to cook and Bar-B-Que for others-tweaking each recipe making it his own. He was a very personable person always helping others.
His greatest joy was his children Haylie, Deaglan, and Clara. Chey's employment was with Toucan Market when he passed. He was a forever Chicago Cubs and 49's Fan. Although Cheylan left this world way to soon his memory and presence will never be forgotten. He will be remembered for his contagious smile, loving and sarcastic personality and his striking blue eyes.
Cheylan is survived by his children and his parents Terrell and Jeanette Gresham, Brother Tyrell Gresham (Crystal) and nephew Kory Gresham. Cheylan was proceeded in death by his canine companion of twelve years Maximus Decimus Meredius and his maternal grandmother Barbara Floyd and Grandfather William Les Floyd. His funeral services will be held at Getz Funeral Home on August 2, 2019 at 2:30pm.
Arrangements are with Getz Funeral Home 1410 E. Bowman Ave., Las Cruces NM 88001. Please visit www.GetzCares.com to sign the local online guest book.
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News on July 28, 2019