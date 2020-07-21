Christina Gonzales
Las Cruces - Christina Clark Gonzales passed away June 11th, 2020 in Las Cruces NM at the age of 56. She devoted 25 years of her life working for the Las Cruces Public Schools. Cristina was born June 9th, 1964 in El Paso TX. She is survived by her beloved husband of over 30 years Ramon Gonzales, her mother Irene Clark, her sister Leslie Erwin, and her brother Carl Clark. Her Daughters Serina Clark and her spouse Ruben Garcia. Her Daughter Lynnette Chavez and her Husband Felipe A. Chavez. Her grandchildren Lilianna Garcia, Emmett Garcia, Sebastiàn Chavez, and one on the way. She is preceded in death by her father Carl Clark, her sister Elizabeth Ramirez, and her grandson Mateo Chavez. Christina was a kind and giving soul. She opened up her home and her heart too many members in her community. She was very outspoken and was always ready with her witty comebacks. She made an impact on the hearts of many and will not be soon forgotten by all her family and friends who love her dearly. Burial will be held at St. Joseph's Cemetery 100 S. Espina St, Las Cruces NM 88001 July 25, 2020 at 9am.
