Christine A. Conway
Las Cruces - CHRISTINE ANNA MARIA (LEOPOLD) CONWAY, 85, of Las Cruces entered into eternal life with our heavenly Father Friday, January 10th, 2020. She was born June 30th, 1934, in Meierhöfen (near what is now Karlsbad, Czechoslovakia), in the Sudetenland (Germany), to Franz and Hermine (Kühnl) Leopold, the first of two children. Christine lived a full and amazing life.
Christine grew up in Meierhöfen as the daughter of a prominent sawmill owner. At the end of World War II (June 1945) her family was given 30 minutes notice that they would be expelled from their home. After many forced moves in Czechoslovakia and Germany, her family eventually settled in the Fall 1946 in Eschenbach, near Weiden in der Oberpfalz, Germany.
After her family relocated for their final move to Weiden in 1952, she was employed with the Bauscher Porcelain Company in Weiden. She worked there for six years before moving onto another line of work. With love of the outdoors, she took up alpine skiing and under the auspices of the German Ski Association she was awarded the title of ski champion and became a certified alpine ski instructor from one of the finest ski schools in Germany. She enjoyed skiing in Germany, Austria and Switzerland. Wanting to travel and see the world, she moved to England and worked at London Bed and Breakfast. After a year, she moved to England's Westgate-on-Sea near Dover where she worked at a resort. Longing to get back to Germany, she relocated back to her homeland in December 1960 and started working at Bauscher again.
In 1962, she was employed with the U. S. 7th Army's Public Information Office in Grafenwoehr, Germany. There she continued to perfect her use of the English language and contributed to the success of the largest U.S Army training post in Europe. While in this profession, she met the love of her life, LTC (R) Frank Conway. They married in Weiden, Germany, and moved to Ft. Benning, GA. After three years at Ft. Benning, Frank retired and moved the family to Las Cruces, NM; the city they loved so much.
Always wanting to support her community and meet new people, Christine was a proud and active leader and supporter of numerous organizations in Las Cruces. She was the co-founder of the German-American Partnership Program (GAPP) for Mayfield High School; founding member of the Las Cruces-Nienburg/Germany Sister Cities Committee, member of the Las Cruces Sister Cities Foundation; co-founder of the Las Cruces Freunde der Deutsche Sprache (Friends of the German Language) club; founder of the Las Cruces High Noon Youth Soccer League; associate member of the Picacho Gun Club, life member of the NRA; supporting member of the Las Cruces Reserve Officer Association; lead Fund Raiser for the Holy Cross Catholic School and was a faithful parishioner in the Holy Cross Church.
Christine was preceded in death by her husband, LTC (R) Francis "Frank" B. Conway. She is survived by two sons, Franz and Thomas, daughters-in-law Suzanne and Jerrilyn, as well as her four grandsons: Sean, Brett, Cole, and Gage; her brother Franz Leopold, sister-in-law Paulette, her niece Annette Leopold, her grandnephew Simon Leopold, and her extended family in Germany.
Recitation of the Holy Rosary will being at 7 PM Monday, January 20, 2020 at Baca's Funeral Chapel, 300 E. Boutz Road. A Memorial Mass will be Celebrated at 10:30 AM Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at Holy Cross Catholic Church, 1327 N. Miranda Street with Msgr. John Anderson Celebrant. Graveside Service will be held at 2:30 PM Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at Fort Bliss National Cemetery, 5200 Fred Wilson Road, El Paso, TX.
Thank you to all the family and friends who were able to share in Christine's incredible time on this earth. Thank you to the doctors and nurses at Memorial Medical Center for helping throughout her sickness. Thank you to the wonderful nurses and staff at La Posada Assisted Living and Hospice for taking such genuine care of Christine in her last few months.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the LTC (R) Frank and Christine Conway NMSU Army ROTC Scholarship Fund, NMSU Foundation, Inc., PO Box 3590
Las Cruces, NM 88003-3590 or the Las Cruces Nienburg Sister Cities Affiliation, PO Box 2066, Las Cruces, NM 88004-2066.
