Christopher "Chris" Jimenez, Jr.
Las Cruces - CHRISTOPHER (CHRIS) JIMENEZ, JR. of Las Cruces, NM has gone to be with our heavenly father at the young age of 44 on Wednesday, March 20, 2019 in Las Cruces, NM. He was our beloved son, brother, father, grandfather, uncle, and friend. He was born on December 11, 1974 in El Paso, TX to Chris Jimenez, SR. and Nicolasa Bustamante.
He was the General Manager and jack of all trades of Dairy Queen for 24 years. He was known to everyone especially at Dairy Queen as our "Superman" because he could fix anything. Always willing to lend a helping hand. He enjoyed working on cars and stereos. Loved to be outdoors with the loves of his life (his kids) riding his ATV and target shooting. In his spare time, he loved to ride his Harley. He enjoyed listening to country music, especially Tim McGraw, and Rascal Flats. He was a prankster and jokester. You could count on him making you laugh. He had a great friendship co-parenting with Claudia and Victoria. Chris was one to be there for people who needed him. He will be missed dearly by his loving family and friends. This is not good-bye this is see you later until we meet again. We love and miss you but know you are now stress and worry free. Rest in Peace in God's Glory.
Those left to mourn his passing include sons Christopher III Jimenez (Jennifer), Dominic Isaiah Jimenez, and Xavier Ray Jimenez; daughter Ashley Salinas; his father Chris Jimenez Sr., mother Nicolasa Bustamante (Ventura); grandchildren Christopher Jimenez IV, Evelyn Saenz, and soon to arrive Arya Christa Jimenez; his girlfriend Jacqueline Bustamante; two sisters Jessica Rodriguez (Mark), and Jennifer Seda (Anthony); grandmothers Demetria Jimenez, and Nicolasa Ceballos; grandfather Bernardo Ceballos; numerous aunt, uncles, cousin, nieces, nephews, and friends. Friends that he considered like brothers Luis Holguin, Jesus Leos, Michael Apodaca Jr., Ruben Guadian, Mark Rodriguez, and many many more.
Predeceased by his grandfather Elias R. Jimenez; Uncles Joe Bustamante, and Raul Munoz.
Viewing will begin at 11:30 am, Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at Getz Funeral Home with a Prayer Service at 12:30 pm. Funeral services will immediately follow at 1:00 PM at Getz Funeral Home, officiated by Deacon Manny Madrid concluding service and committal at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens Cemetery, 5140 W. Picacho where he will be laid to rest.
Pallbearers will include, Christoper III Jimenez, Domonic Isaiah Jimenez, Xavier Ray Jimenez, Ruben Guadian, Mark Rodriguez, and Jesus Leos.
Honorary Pallbearers will be Angel Rivera, Luis Holguin, Elias Mata, David Caro, Michael Apodaca Jr., and Nick Bustamante.
The Jimenez family has entrusted there loved one to the care of Getz Funeral Home of Las Cruces on Wednesday March 27, 2019.
Arrangements are with Getz Funeral Home 1410 E. Bowman Ave., Las Cruces NM 88001. Please visit www.GetzCares.com to sign the local online guest book.
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News on Mar. 26, 2019