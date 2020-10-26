Christopher M. MataChristopher M. Mata, 32, entered eternal rest on October 10,2020. Christopher was born in Las Cruces on April 15, 1988 to Patsy Pena and Macario Mata Jr. Chris was known for his Huge smile and funny sense of humor. He was known to take the spotlight as soon as he walked into any room. He will always be remembered as a crazy, down to earth, and loving person he was. He loved all his kids so very much.He is preceded in death by his Aunt Pauline Cervantes, Brother John Anthony Mata, and best friends Benjamin "Ben" Baca & Derek "Diamond" Lopez.He is survived by his Children Anthony I. Mata, Mariah L. Mata, Marisa M. Mata, Makayla J.Mata, and Brooklyn A. Mata. His Parents Amalio & Patsy Peña, his father Macario Mata Jr. Maternal grandmother Isabel Pizarro. His sisters Patricia Guzman, Monica Eve Mata, Ashley Ellenger. Brothers Arturo Baeza and wife Michelle, Salvador Lozano, Michael Mata, and Macario Mata lll & numerous aunts , uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends.There was no services held for him. RIP MATAYou were loved and will forever be missed!