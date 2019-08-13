|
Christopher Rey Jacquez Sr.
Las Cruces - Christopher "Chris" Rey Jacquez Sr. 47 peacefully passed away in the family home while in the presence of his loved ones on Tuesday, August 6, 2019. Chris fought a long hard battle before he was called to be with the Lord.
Christopher was born on October 8, 1971 in Las Cruces to Jenny and Tudy Jacquez Jr.
Chris travelled throughout his youth as he was a military brat. He graduated from Kubasaki High school in Okinawa Japan in 1990. During those travels he became an accomplished saxophone player, placing first chair throughout his middle school and high school years. Upon returning to New Mexico Chris continued his musical career playing with numerous local bands. He met and married his wife Leticia in 1996. Chris's love for sports led him to coach baseball and football for his son's teams and was loved by many of the players. Chris had an amazing sense of humor and always put a smile on everyone's face whether he knew you or not. Chris was kind and always concerned for others; he will be forever missed and never forgotten.
Family survivors include his wife Leticia Belmontez Jacquez of Las Cruces and their children Chris Jacquez Jr. of Las Cruces, Celisa Curthrids husband Blake of Kathleen GA., his mother Jenny Jacquez of Las Cruces, sister Gina Reyes husband Roy of Las Cruces, brother Art Jacquez fiancé Noemi of Las Cruces, Grandsons Jace and Logan Jacquez, very well loved nephews, nieces, great nieces and god children all of Las Cruces, NM.
Chris is preceded in death by his father Tudy Jacquez; maternal grandparents Amelia and Meliton Amezola; paternal grandparents Arturo and Virginia Jacquez.
A Prayer Vigil will be at 9:30 am on Friday, August 16, 2019 at Santa Rosa de Lima Church with a Funeral Mass to follow at 10:00 am.
Arrangements with Getz Funeral Home, 1410 E. Bowman Ave. Las Cruces, NM 88001. Please visit www.getzcares.com to sign the local online guest book.
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News on Aug. 13, 2019