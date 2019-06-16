|
|
Chuck Olson
Las Cruces - Chuck Olson was born in Vieques, Puerto Rico, a U.S. Navy submarine base on May 31, 1943. After WWII, his parents, Agnes Pruit and Clarence Olson, moved to the mining town of Santa Rita, New Mexico, where Chuck spent his childhood.
On June 7, 2019, his eternal life with his Lord and Savior began in the presence of his family at home in Las Cruces. Chuck lived his life to the fullest, passionately in love with his wife of 59 years, Kathy, and fiercely proud of his sons and grandchildren. We will forever miss him and carry on his legacy.
Chuck and Kathy raised three sons; Lanny (pre-deceased) and his widow Jill of Silver City; Matt and his wife Patty of Las Cruces; and Michael and his wife Baola of Odessa, Texas. Also surviving Chuck are four grandchildren: Jennifer Olson (Brent Steinberg), Ashley Meyer (Grant), Molly Olson and Ryan Olson; and one great-granddaughter, Willa Hartley Olson Steinberg. He leaves sisters-in-law Mary Moreland (Mike) and Sally Stredler (Steve) and brother-in-law Dan Sullivan (Kim).
Others surviving Chuck include nieces and nephews Jim Reyes (Anezka Drazil), Joel Reyes, Shara Moreland, Cameron Moreland (Amanda), Jason Sullivan and Brandon Sullivan; and numerous great nieces and nephews.
Referring to himself as a serial entrepreneur, Chuck was active in the insurance and real estate businesses for many years. He founded Insure New Mexico with offices in southwestern New Mexico and was the master franchisor and developer of EXIT Realty New Mexico and El Paso, Texas, running EXIT Realty Horizons in Las Cruces. Working alongside were his wife and sons, building the businesses together. His greatest satisfaction was in training and mentoring others, watching them achieve their potential.
A graduate of Western New Mexico University, Chuck's public service includes appointments by Governor Bruce King to the Governor's Business Advisory Council and the Board of Educational Finance. Chuck served as President of the following: Independent Insurance Agents of New Mexico, Las Cruces Association of Realtors, Silver City Kiwanis Club and Silver City-Grant County Chamber of Commerce. He enjoyed many years as a member of the New Mexico Amigos.
Chuck enjoyed driving the old 1931 Chevy Firetruck in community parades and other local celebrations.
In his free time, Chuck enjoyed raising cattle and tending to his fruit orchard on the Mimbres River at San Ysidro, where he gained a personal appreciation for what it took to work the land and improve his surroundings.
Hunting and fishing trips — some planned for months on end — with his sons and friends are memories to never be forgotten. Watching his grandchildren grow up to become successful, happy adults gave Chuck such pride. He enjoyed all their sports activities and was their greatest fan.
In retirement, Chuck devoted countless hours to researching his maternal ancestors, the Pruit family, and then wrote two historical novels from these pioneering adventures: "The Last Roundup on the Llano Estacado" (2016) and "Charlie Pruit, Frontier Marshal and the Miracle of Santo Nino de Atocha" (2018).
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, July 20, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. at Real Life Church, 1040 El Paseo Road, Las Cruces, NM 88005. A reception will follow. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions to either:
Western New Mexico University Foundation (Lanny Olson Scholarship Fund) P.O. Box 1158, Silver City, NM 88062 or foundation.wnmu.edu; New Mexico State University Edgar R. Garret Speech and Hearing Center (Matt Olson's Journey Scholarship Fund) 1405 International Mall, Speech Building, Las Cruces, NM 88003; or Real Life Church, 1040 El Paseo Rd., Las Cruces, NM 88005. Cremation will take place at Terrazas Crematory. Arrangements are with Terrazas Funeral Chapels and Crematory "Trusted care for the ones you love" ~ 575-537-0777. To send condolences, visit www.terrazasfuneralchapel.com.
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News from June 16 to July 17, 2019