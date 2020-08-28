Cipriano "Sonny" Salcido
La Mesa - CIPRIANO "SONNY" B. SALCIDO entered eternal rest Friday, August 7, 2020. "Sonny" was born June 26,1952 in Morenci, Arizona. He is preceded in death by his parents Cipriano A. and Ester B. Salcido; and his brother, Rudy "Shoot It" Salcido. He is survived by his three sisters Mary "Nena" Parra (Jimmy), Irene Chacon (William), and Nora Romero (Joe), along with numerous nieces and nephews. All who loved him dearly. Sonny also leaves behind his beloved "Amor", Virgie Paz.
He lived many years in Tucson, Arizona retiring as a tradesmen plumber from the University of Arizona, and finally making his way back to Las Cruces, to spend the rest of his days among family and friends. Sonny was the "Son" shine in many people's lives, he was known and loved by many cousins and friends from NM to CA. Sonny was known for his arsenal of jokes, the guy who brought the "laughs till it hurt". He could keep you laughing from Sunrise well past Sunset.
Sonny was an artist who saw the beauty in "junk" and upcycling. He used his hands to create visions he saw in the pieces of odds and ends. His pride and joy was his, 1949 Harley Davidson Panhead and a proud member of his one-man crew of "Harley Chicano Riderz". Sonny never left his casita without his "pañuelo" (bandana) and always made sure to throw his bendiciones to his loved ones, a cariño he took up after his dad Cipi. Sonny held the traditions of honoring the Virgen Morenita helping prepare for the yearly winter ceremonies in Tortugas and the pilgrimage to A Mountain. This year will be a long journey without him.
A Celebration of Sonny's life will be held Saturday, September 5, 2020. His "Last Ride" will begin at La Clinica de Familia parking lot (next to the new San Miguel Elementary School) at 9:00 a.m. We invite all who loved and knew Sonny to escort him to his final resting place in Tortugas. A Memorial Mass will begin at 11 AM at the Shrine and Parish of Our Lady of Guadalupe, 3600 Parroquia Street in Tortugas.
The capacity of attendees will be limited to the immediate family and in accordance with COVID-19 restrictions for the church and burial services. The use of masks is required.
Cremation arrangements were entrusted to the care of Baca's Funeral Chapel of Las Cruces and Sunset Crematory, 300 E. Boutz Road.