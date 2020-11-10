Clara Fraire Ogas
Las Cruces - Our beloved mother, grandmother and dear friend, CLARA FRAIRE OGAS, age 91 of Las Cruces entered eternal life on Friday, November 6, 2020 at her home surrounded by loved ones. Born November 28, 1928 in Parral, Chihuahua, Mexico to Salvador and Luz Chavez Fraire. Clara was one of the first female physical education teachers, at the time when this profession was only known as a "man's job", but Clara was determined to prove that a female was just as capable, and "she did". She was a devout member of the Roman Catholic Church.
Those left to mourn her passing include her son, Eduardo "Eddie" Ogas and his wife, Margie, who Clara loved like her own daughter; and daughter, Letty Dienst of Louisville, CO. Other survivors included five grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Clara was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Alex Ogas in 1991; three brothers and one sister.
Recitation of the Holy Rosary will begin at 11 AM Thursday, November 12, 2020 at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Heart of Mary, 1240 S. Espina Street with the Mass of Christian Burial to follow immediately thereafter. The Rite of Committal and Interment will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens Cemetery, 5140 W. Picacho Avenue where she will be laid to rest alongside her husband.
Serving as casket bearers will be Mel Jr., Frank, Sal and Anthony Holguin, Daniel Ogas, and Kenny Dienst.
Service arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Baca's Funeral Chapels of Las Cruces, 300 E. Boutz Road, 575-527-2222. For online condolences logon to www.bacasfuneralchapelslascruces.com