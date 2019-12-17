Services
Clarence Dean Cowan Obituary
Clarence Dean Cowan Jr., age 80, of Las Cruces and native to Chicago, Illinois, passed away Monday, December 9 2019.

He is survived by his loving wife of forty-eight years, Nancy Cowan; son Terence Cowan Sr.; and three daughters, Chantay Bennett, Mia Smith (Christopher) and Marjana Cowan (Treanna); he leaves grandchildren, Elijah, Lajeanna, Terence Jr., Stephan, Tyler, Xenos, Tristan, LeAndre, LeMonte and Adrianna; and many great-grandchildren. Clarence is also survived by four brothers, Sabu Cowan (Cheryl) of Battle Creek, MI, Michael Cowan (Evelyn) of Chicago, IL, James Cowan of Los Angeles, CA and Steven "Darty" Cowan (Denise) of Orlando, FL.; as well as numerous nieces and nephews and good friends.

A Memorial Service for Mr. Cowan will begin at 10 AM Saturday, December 21, 2019 at First Presbyterian Church 200 E. Boutz Road with Pastor Norm Story officiating. Inurnment of cremains will take place at a later date in the Columbarium of First Presbyterian Church.

The family would also like to express a special and sincere thanks Mesilla Valley Hospice for their passion, dedication, and patience in this difficult time.

In lieu of flowers the family asks that a donation to the be made in memory of Clarence.

Comforting words and offerings to the family can be left with Baca's

Service arrangement have been entrusted to the care of Baca's Funeral Chapels of Las Cruces and Sunset Crematory, 300 E. Boutz Road. Your exclusive providers for "Veterans and Family Memorial Care". For online condolences log on to www.bacasfuneralchapelslascruces.com
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News from Dec. 17 to Dec. 18, 2019
