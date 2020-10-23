Clasina Jenkins
Las Cruces - On Thursday, September 24, 2020, CLASINA JENKINS, loving wife and mother of two children and five grandchildren, passed away at the age of 85. Clasina was born January 6, 1935 in Dordrecht, Holland to Dingeman and Clasina Vander Elst. Clasina and her family managed to survive five years of the Nazi occupation in the Netherlands during World War II. In 1948, Clasina and her family immigrated to Salt Lake City, Utah. On November 27, 1957, she married LeRoy Derwood Jenkins. Clasina and LeRoy moved to San Diego, California in 1961 where they raised two sons, Brent, and Brad. Clasina and LeRoy retired to Las Cruces, in 1993.
Clasina was a devoted wife and mother, known for her impeccable integrity and sense of humor. She was involved in her sons' childhood activities, including serving as a Cub Scout leader. In 1978 she returned to the workforce and completed a career in the Federal service working in the Navy's aircraft carrier supply system at Naval Air Station North Island, California. Prior to her retirement, Clasina and her family traveled extensively throughout the Western United States, including annual trips to see family and friends in Utah.
Clasina was preceded in death by her father, Dingeman, her mother, Clasina, and her husband, LeRoy. She is survived by her two children, Brent (Mary) and Brad (Raquel), her brothers Dirk (Joanne) and Willem (Valerie), and her five grandchildren: Robin, William, Brent, Elena, and Annamarie.
