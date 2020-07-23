Clementina Olivas
Las Cruces - CLEMENTINA SAPIEN OLIVAS, age 88, of Las Cruces entered eternal life on Sunday, July 19, 2020 at La Posada Mesilla Valley Hospice with her loved ones at her bedside. She was born April 15, 1932 in Chihuahua, Chihuahua, Mexico to Ramon and Manuela Torres Sapien. She was devoted to her family to whom she was affectionately known as "Mama Clemen". She was a devout Catholic and a parishioner at San Miguel Catholic Church.
Those left to mourn her passing include two sons, Arturo Olivas (Blanca) and Leobardo Olivas (Lupe); three daughters, Sylvia Trevizo (Ramon), Rosa Grajeda (Arturo) and Edith Olivas. Other survivors include twelve grandchildren, thirteen great-grandchildren one great-great-granddaughter as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Clementina was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Jesus Olivas; and various brothers and sisters.
Due to the Covid-19 restrictions, capacity of attendees will be limited. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 AM Monday, July 27, 2020 at Baca's Funeral Chapel, 300 E. Boutz Road with the Reverend Alex Ureña Celebrant. The Rite of Committal and Interment will follow at Masonic Cemetery, 760 S. Compress Road where she will be laid to rest.
Serving as casket bearers will be Ramon Jr., Jose B. and Nathaniel Trevizo, Arturo and Hassam Olivas, Roman and Celeste Trujillo.
Service arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Baca's Funeral Chapels of Las Cruces 527-2222.