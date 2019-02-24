|
CLEVELAND JAY VOIERS, age 70, passed away on Tuesday, February 19, 2019 at La Posada Mesilla Valley Hospice in Las Cruces, NM after bravely battling cancer. Cleve, son of Vida Gardner and James Voiers was born on July 20, 1948 in Deming, NM. He has two sisters, Vickie Voiers-Morrow and Melanie Voiers-Pool (Dick). He was married to Debra Janecka-Voiers and was a loving father, to Jennifer Kirwan (Patrick) and Catherine Young (Jason). He was a fun-loving grandfather, to Reiley, Liam, Kieran and Caitie Kirwan, Emma Davidson, Lizzy and Dal Embick.
Cleve graduated from Deming High School in 1966. Attended Cochise College on a tennis scholarship graduating in 1968 and graduated from Louisiana State University in 1982 with a Bachelor Degree. He served in the United States Navy during the Vietnam War on the USS Oklahoma City. In 1973, he and his friend, John Strand hitchhiked to New York City, flew to Europe and backpacked for three months. He was elected as a Deming City Councilman in 1980. During his lifetime he owned a variety of businesses in Southern New Mexico. Cleve loved to create and build all types of projects. He also enjoyed spending time with his golf buddies and competing in tournaments. His greatest impact was his influence on his daughters, grandchildren and the multitude of friends he made during his lifetime.
Cleve's final wishes were to be cremated and in lieu of services, he requested a "Celebration of Life" get together for family and friends. The event will take place on Friday, June 28, 2019 in Ruidoso, NM at Cree Meadows Country Club.
In lieu of flowers the family is requesting that donations be made to La-Posada Mesilla Valley Hospice in Cleve's memory.
