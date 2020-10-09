Colleen Faye Antone
Las Cruces - Colleen Faye Antone, 63, Las Cruces, entered into her Heavenly Home October 7, 2020 where she is now Happy, Healthy, and perfectly Healed. She was born August 12, 1957 to Emily (John) and Leonard Antone of Ajo, AZ. On May 31, 1965, Colleen and her brother Darrell came to live with Leland and Judy Shaffner by guardianship. She accepted the Lord Jesus as her Personal Savior at the age of 7 and was a member of Calvary Baptist Church in Las Cruces. She graduated from Poplar Bluff, MO High School in 1975 and studied Accounting at NMSU in later years. She married Don Cleveland and had one son, Christopher. After that union ended, she married Ken Crego and had one son, Geoffrey. She worked as an Accountant for many years in Las Cruces. She enjoyed working in the Philippine Islands the summer of 2003. She served at First Evangelical Free Church as a Nursery Worker for over 20 years and it was important to her to be a positive influence in the lives of the many children she loved.
Traveling was a special adventure to her and she delighted in trips with her children and grandchildren, camping with them, hiking in the mountains and seeing the last sunset of the year and the first sunrise of the new year with them. Her Native American Heritage was important to her and she attended Elder Conferences and Gathering of the Nations annually for many years. She thoroughly enjoyed family get-togethers and kept in close touch with her Native American families in Arizona and Wisconsin over the years. Genealogy was very important to her. She converted her Dad's slide collection of over 30 years to digital media. She was a talented seamstress and cross stitcher. She collected Mickey Mouse Memorabilia. She had a great sense of humor always seeing the funny side of a situation. She believed in celebrating life, even in adversity!
Colleen was preceded in death by her birth parents, her Dad Leland, and her brother Darrell Antone. She is survived by her son Chris Cleveland of Beaumont, TX and her grandchildren Israel (Crystal) Vasquez. Anthony Cleveland, Jazmin Vasquez, Lillie Vasquez, Jordan and Amy Cleveland; her son Geoffrey Crego (Amanda), and her grandchildren Memphis and Makenzie Crego. Her great grandchildren Jaxxton and Zoe Vasquez belong to Israel and Crystal. All grandchildren and great grandchildren live in Las Cruces except Jazmin who is a student at UNM. Colleen is also survived by her Mother Judy (Larry) Kimbrough, brothers Chuck (Mickey) Weaver all of Las Cruces and Layton (Jana) Shaffner of Dallas and Sister-in-Law, Brenda Antone of Las Vegas, NV. Many other loved ones and friends survive.
The family wishes to give special thanks to Dr. Emily Wu and the folks at UNM Cancer Center, UNM Hospital, Memorial Medical Hospital and Cancer Center, Ben Archer Health Center, High Desert Hospice Home Health, Mesilla Valley Hospice, Pastor Gregg Higgins and Dr. Kevin Glenn. Thanks to many loved ones and friends for their faithful prayers for and kindnesses to Colleen and her family. God bless you!
A Memorial Service will be held at 10 AM Monday, October 12, 2020 at Baca Funeral Chapel, 300 E. Boutz, Road, with Pastor Gregg Higgins Officiating. Inurnment of cremains will take place at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests Memorials to La Posada-Mesilla Valley Hospice and CARE (Cancer Aid Resource & Education, Inc)
Service arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Baca's Funeral Chapel of Las Cruces and Sunset Crematory, 527-2222.