|
|
Colleen McCoy
Las Cruces - Colleen Gregory McCoy, 93, of Las Cruces passed away on November 6, 2019. Colleen was born September 18, 1926 in Roseboro, Arkansas to Elwood and Elsie (Mitchell) Gregory.
She married William Wesley McCoy June 8, 1946 in De Queen, Arkansas. In their early years of marriage William and Colleen moved often throughout Oklahoma, Texas, Washington, California, and Arizona, and New Mexico. Colleen often joked that if you marry a McCoy, you will see the world. William and Colleen moved to Las Cruces in 1957. They settled here and lived out their days in Las Cruces.
Colleen graduated from Broken Bow High School in 1944 and from New Mexico State University in 1964 with a bachelor's degree in Home Economics. She received her master's degree in Teaching from New Mexico State University in 1969. She spent most of her adult life caring for her family and teaching school. She taught several years at Court Junior High and then transferred to Mayfield High to teach Home Economics. She taught there many years until she retired.
Colleen is preceded in death by her husband, William McCoy, her brother Eugene Gregory, and her sisters Christine (Gregory) Coleman and Emma Jean Gregory.
Colleen is survived by her sons Gregory and Robert McCoy, 7 grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren, and 5 great-great grandchildren.
Colleen will be laid to rest in Broken Bow, Oklahoma. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent in her memory to the Alzheimer's Foundation of America www.alzfdn.org.
Arrangements by Getz Funeral Home, 1410 E. Bowman Ave. Las Cruces, NM 88001. Please visit www.getzcares.com to sign the local online guest book.
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News from Nov. 9 to Nov. 10, 2019