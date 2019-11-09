Services
Getz Funeral Home
1410 E. BOWMAN AVE.
Las Cruces, NM 88001-3001
(575) 526-2419
Resources
More Obituaries for Colleen McCoy
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Colleen McCoy


1926 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Colleen McCoy Obituary
Colleen McCoy

Las Cruces - Colleen Gregory McCoy, 93, of Las Cruces passed away on November 6, 2019. Colleen was born September 18, 1926 in Roseboro, Arkansas to Elwood and Elsie (Mitchell) Gregory.

She married William Wesley McCoy June 8, 1946 in De Queen, Arkansas. In their early years of marriage William and Colleen moved often throughout Oklahoma, Texas, Washington, California, and Arizona, and New Mexico. Colleen often joked that if you marry a McCoy, you will see the world. William and Colleen moved to Las Cruces in 1957. They settled here and lived out their days in Las Cruces.

Colleen graduated from Broken Bow High School in 1944 and from New Mexico State University in 1964 with a bachelor's degree in Home Economics. She received her master's degree in Teaching from New Mexico State University in 1969. She spent most of her adult life caring for her family and teaching school. She taught several years at Court Junior High and then transferred to Mayfield High to teach Home Economics. She taught there many years until she retired.

Colleen is preceded in death by her husband, William McCoy, her brother Eugene Gregory, and her sisters Christine (Gregory) Coleman and Emma Jean Gregory.

Colleen is survived by her sons Gregory and Robert McCoy, 7 grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren, and 5 great-great grandchildren.

Colleen will be laid to rest in Broken Bow, Oklahoma. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent in her memory to the Alzheimer's Foundation of America www.alzfdn.org.

Arrangements by Getz Funeral Home, 1410 E. Bowman Ave. Las Cruces, NM 88001. Please visit www.getzcares.com to sign the local online guest book.
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News from Nov. 9 to Nov. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Colleen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -