Deming - Colonius "PeeWee" R. Newton, 83, a resident of Deming, NM entered eternal rest on Sunday, May 10, 2020 at his residence with his family by his side. PeeWee was born in Organ N.M. to Virginia Lee Coleman and Albert Newton Sr. He attended Deming Public Schools. He married Lois Faye Baker on September 6, 1957, together they raised 7 children. PeeWee was a hard worker, he was employed at Farmers Inc. (Bean House) He also worked in El Paso at Fort Bliss. When he returned to Deming he worked for Orr Brothers as a mechanic for 17 years, he also worked on cars at his home. He then went to work for Chino Mines in Santa Rita N.M. During an almost 2 year layoff, PeeWee and Faye, started Newton Janitorial to provide for their family. After 22 1/2 years he retired from the mine, and went to work for his Janitorial Co. along with Faye. PeeWee enjoyed working in his yard, making sure his lawn was the greenest. He also had a vegetable garden for many years. In July of 1971 he was baptized as one of Jehovah's Witnesses, and served as an Elder and was very active in the Christian ministry. Many of you longtime residents will remember him as a great athlete, but he would prefer to be remembered as a loving Christian man, faithful husband, (big brother) to his siblings. Father, dad, daddy, papa, pops, grandpa. He is survived by his daughters, Jeannette Palma (Abraham) of Sioux City Iowa, Renee Gutierrez (Gerald) of El Paso Texas, Venetia Newton Simmonds of (Deming) Leann Moreno (Fernando) of Deming, sons Elgin Newton Sr. of (Deming) and Adrian Newton (Sonja) of Dulce N.M. His sister Virginia Ann Edwards of (Deming) brothers Jerome Jordan of (Deming) L. Darrell Jordan (Lynette) of (Texas) and sister-in-law Marcy Prince of (Deming). Nine grandchildren; Edward Teague, Monique Newton, Elgin Newton Jr, Michael Simmonds, Vonne, Kevin, Chantal Newton, Sean Newton, and Victoria Newton Moreno. Great-grandchildren Levi Teague, Amare Ezra Newton Loya. He was honored to be an uncle and great uncle to numerous nieces and nephews, as well as great-great ones, he loved them all. Colonius (PeeWee) was proceeded in death by his wife of 55 1/2 years Lois Faye, son Kenneth Ray. Parents: Albert Newton Sr. and Virginia Lee Coleman. Brothers; Blackmon Prince, Eric K. Jordan, and Thurman Wanzo Jordan. Per his request cremation will take place at Terrazas Crematory. Arrangements are with Terrazas Funeral Chapels & Crematory "Trusted care for the ones you love" ~ 575-546-0070. To send your condolences, visit www.terrazasfuneralchapels.com
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News from May 14 to May 17, 2020