Concepcion L. Medina
La Mesa - CONCEPCION LUGO MEDINA, age 87, of La Mesa entered eternal life on Sunday, September 27, 2020 at her home surrounded by all her loved ones. She was born in Tepezala, Aguascalientes, Mexico to Hermenegildo and Felicitas Flores Lugo. Concepcion was a loving homemaker and a communicant at San Miguel Catholic Church.
Those left to mourn her passing include her loving husband, Concepcion Medina of the family home; five sons, Salvador Medina of La Mesa, Armando Medina (Cathy) of Mesquite, Henry Medina (RayeAnn) of Radium Springs, Manuel Medina (Bunny) and Mario Medina (Sandy) all of Las Cruces; three daughters, Martha Medina of La Mesa, Mary Morales (Jesse) and Isela Martinez (Paul) all of El Paso, TX.; a granddaughter that Concepcion raised like her own daughter, Anne Castillo (Manny); and a brother, Manuel Lugo of Alamogordo. Other survivors include thirteen grandchildren, fourteen great-grandchildren as well as numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, three sisters and a brother.
Visitation for Mrs. Medina will begin at 10 AM Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at San Miguel Catholic Church, 19217 S. Highway in San Miguel where the Prayer Vigil is scheduled at 10:30 AM. The Funeral Mass will be celebrated immediately thereafter with the Reverend Carlos Espinoza Celebrant. At her request cremation will follow and Inurnment of cremains will take place at a later date. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, capacity will be limited to 75 people and masks are required.
Serving as casket bearers will be Michael Medina, Felicia Pugh, Kenny Medina, Amanda Martinez, Jason Medina, Joseph Medina and Andrew Medina. Honorary bearers will be Elaina Medina, Amber Medina and Karina Castillo.
The Medina Family would like to extend gratitude to La Posada-Mesilla Valley Hospice and everyone at Crossroads In-Home Care for all the love, support and wonderful care given to our loved one.
