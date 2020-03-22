|
|
Connie Gabaldon
God's precious daughter, Connie Gabaldon, ran into the arms of her Lord and savior, Jesus Christ on March 16,2020. She was welcomed into the world by Luz and Pablina (Urbina) Gonzalez, on May 5, 1921 in Gibson, (Gallup) NM. Connie was the 3rd child of 7 siblings.
With sheer will, love, and determination, she raised 5 children on her own. Connie was a strong woman at a time (1947-1970's) when women were not expected or appreciated for being independent and strong; she was ahead of her time.
Connie decided to relocate herself, her parents, and daughters to Las Cruces in 1972 due to her father's health and need for lower altitude. There with her parents, and daughter Cecilia, they became native to the Las Cruces area.
Connie lovingly cared of her parents, Luz and Pablina her entire life. In addition, she cared for her 2 grandchildren, Manny and Savanna Rodriguez throughout her years. Connie enjoyed visiting on the phone, she made sure she took every opportunity to remain in contact with her family, and spent hours giggling with her beloved sisters, Della and Tomasa and nieces, Gloria and Rina.
Connie never missed an opportunity to say, "Oh boy!" to a delicious cup of extra sweet coffee, Dum-Dum lolipops, her favorite gum Juicy Fruit, or anything sweet. She loved being silly, shopping, fixing up her home by color coordinating every room, and spent countless hours coloring in her color books. It was important for her to give back to the women and children's shelters. She also deeply loved reading her bible and going to her spiritual Christian Church. During praise and worship her daughter Cecilia couldn't keep her in her wheelchair once the music started.
Connie is survived by 1 brother, Alex Gonzalez of Gallup, and 2 daughters: Sharon Gonzalez of Gilbert, AZ, her best friend and lifelong caretaker Cecilia McKelvey of Las Cruces; never were they apart, and very special son-in-law, Rick McKelvey, also of Las Cruces. She loved her 13 grandchildren: Stephanie, David, Alan, Marcos, Carlos, Iesha, Amador, Gabriel, Reyna, Manny, Savanna, Adam, and Ashley. 14 Great grandchildren, including Ezra Gage Barela who grew up entertaining her.
Connie was preceded in death by her parents Luz and Pablina (Urbina) Gonzalez, 5 siblings: Cleto, Della, Tomasa, Jenny, and Tony, 2 sons: Lloyd (Guy) and David Gabaldon, and 1 daughter, Katherine Gabaldon.
Cremation has taken place and a celebration of life service will take place in her hometown, Gallup, NM at a later date.
Lastly, a very special thank you to Mesilla Valley Hospice and Olga Pineda for all of their wonderful love and care for Connie.
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News from Mar. 22 to Mar. 24, 2020