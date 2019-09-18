|
Connie M. Lucero
Mesilla - CONNIE MONTOYA LUCERO, age 85, a lifelong resident of Mesilla, went home to be with our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, surrounded by her beloved family on Sunday, September 1, 2019.
She was born in her family home on Snow Road, in Mesilla on December 6, 1933 to Katie Fresquez and Martin Jacquez. She was raised by her maternal grandparents, Gabriel and Trinidad Fresquez and her beloved aunt, Josefa (Fita) Fresquez. Connie retired from the Las Cruces Public Schools in 1995.
Connie was affectionately known and remembered by her family and many friends as a wonderful and warm wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great grandmother. Her greatest joy in life was her family, whom she loved and enjoyed so much; her extended family and the great pleasure she took in cooking her wonderful and delicious meals for her family.
She is survived by her husband of 67 years, Arthur 'Tudy" Lucero; daughter, Rita (Raymond) Alvarez of El Paso, TX; four sons, Arthur (Diane) Lucero of Mesilla, Rudy (Elena) Lucero of Santa Fe, Paul (Betty Jo) Lucero of Chicago, IL and David (Connie) Lucero of Chandler, AZ, sister Elisa Brislawn of Long Beach, CA and by fourteen wonderful and beautiful grandchildren, twenty five great grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren.
Connie was preceded in death by her mother, Katie Fresquez; father, Martin Jacquez; brother, Eddie Montoya; beloved aunt, Josefa (Fita) Fresquez; and sisters, Emma Borunda, Esther Gallegos and Mary Montoya.
Cremation has taken place and a Memorial Mass will be celebrated at 2 PM Friday, September 20, 2019 at the Basilica of San Albino with the Reverend Christopher Williams, Celebrant. Inurnment of cremains will follow at the San Albino Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers the family is requesting donations be made in Connie's name to the Basilica of San Albino or the .
Entrusted to the care of Baca's Funeral Chapels of Las Cruces and Sunset Crematory
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News on Sept. 18, 2019