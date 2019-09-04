|
Conrad M. Carrillo
Las Cruces - Our beloved Husband, Grandpa, Brother, Uncle and Friend, Conrad M. Carrillo, 60, of Las Cruces went home to be with Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on August 30, 2019. Conrad was born in Mesilla on February 22, 1959 to Jesus Carrillo and Eufrasia Medina Carrillo. He is survived by his loving wife of 9 years, Marty Carrillo, step-daughter Marina Smith and step-son Freddie Smith and four step-grandchildren, Eziah, Marky, Honesty and Jaime; six brothers, Jimmy, Manuel and Arturo Carrillo, all of San Miguel, Roddy Carrillo and wife Lorraine of Phoenix, AZ, Frankie Carrillo and wife Helen of Albuquerque and David Carrillo and wife Ida of Las Cruces. Other survivors one uncle, numerous aunts, cousins, nieces, nephews and many friends. Conrad was a good-hearted, lovable, energetic person and a friend to all. He was artistic and loved music. He will be deeply missed by his family and friends. Visitation will begin at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, September 5, 2019 at La Paz-Graham's Funeral Home, 555 W. Amador, immediately followed by a Celebration of Life Memorial Service with Pastor Jim Ballinger of The Potter's House Christian Center officiating. At Conrad's request Cremation will follow and inurnment of cremains will take place at a later date.
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News on Sept. 4, 2019