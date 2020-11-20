1/2
Conrado Eduardo Estrada Sr.
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Conrado's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Conrado Eduardo Estrada Sr.

Mesilla - CONRADO "CONRY" EDUARDO ESTRADA SR., age 65, lifelong resident of Mesilla entered eternal life on Thursday, October 29, 2020 at his home. Born January 13, 1955 to Marcos "Richard" and Bessie Montoya Estrada, "Conry", as he was fondly known to family and friends served his country honorably in the United States Army and was employed at Las Cruces Public Schools as a head custodian.

Those left to mourn his passing include two sons, Jose Estrada (Rachel) of Alcalde, NM and Conrado Estrada Jr., (Deanna) of Las Cruces; a daughter, Marlena Moreno (Albert) of Alamogordo; his mother, Bessie Estrada of Mesilla; companion, Olga Gonzalez of Las Cruces; three brothers, Raymundo Estrada (Dina) and Tommy Estrada all of Mesilla and Richard Estrada Jr. (Julie) of Alamogordo; four sisters, Toni Contreras (Chuy), Virginia Gutierrez (Frank Molina), Cindy Alvarez (Michael) and Mary Lou Gonzalez all of Las Cruces. Other survivors include thirteen grandchildren, two great grandchildren as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Conrad was preceded in death by his father, Marcos "Richard"; brother, Bobby Estrada and two nephews, Joey and Michael Estrada.

Visitation for Conrad will begin at 9:30 AM Monday, November 23, 2020 at the Basilica de San Albino, 2070 Calle de Santiago in Mesilla where recitation of the Holy Rosary will be at 10 AM. The Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:30 AM with the Reverend Tom Smith Celebrant. The Rite of Committal and Interment will follow at San Albino Cemetery where he will be laid to rest in the family plot. Due to the Covid-19 restrictions, capacity of attendees will be limited.

Serving as casket bearers will be Jose, Conrado Jr., Raymundo, Richard and Tommy Estrada and Orlando Castoreña.

Service arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Baca's Funeral Chapels of Las Cruces, 300 E. Boutz Road, 527-2222. Your exclusive provider for "Veterans and Family Memorial Care." For online condolences logon to www.bacasfuneralchapelslascruces.com





Published in Las Cruces Sun News from Nov. 20 to Nov. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Baca's Funeral Chapels
300 East Boutz
Las Cruces, NM 88005
575-527-2222
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by LCsun-news.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved