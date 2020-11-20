Conrado Eduardo Estrada Sr.
Mesilla - CONRADO "CONRY" EDUARDO ESTRADA SR., age 65, lifelong resident of Mesilla entered eternal life on Thursday, October 29, 2020 at his home. Born January 13, 1955 to Marcos "Richard" and Bessie Montoya Estrada, "Conry", as he was fondly known to family and friends served his country honorably in the United States Army and was employed at Las Cruces Public Schools as a head custodian.
Those left to mourn his passing include two sons, Jose Estrada (Rachel) of Alcalde, NM and Conrado Estrada Jr., (Deanna) of Las Cruces; a daughter, Marlena Moreno (Albert) of Alamogordo; his mother, Bessie Estrada of Mesilla; companion, Olga Gonzalez of Las Cruces; three brothers, Raymundo Estrada (Dina) and Tommy Estrada all of Mesilla and Richard Estrada Jr. (Julie) of Alamogordo; four sisters, Toni Contreras (Chuy), Virginia Gutierrez (Frank Molina), Cindy Alvarez (Michael) and Mary Lou Gonzalez all of Las Cruces. Other survivors include thirteen grandchildren, two great grandchildren as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Conrad was preceded in death by his father, Marcos "Richard"; brother, Bobby Estrada and two nephews, Joey and Michael Estrada.
Visitation for Conrad will begin at 9:30 AM Monday, November 23, 2020 at the Basilica de San Albino, 2070 Calle de Santiago in Mesilla where recitation of the Holy Rosary will be at 10 AM. The Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:30 AM with the Reverend Tom Smith Celebrant. The Rite of Committal and Interment will follow at San Albino Cemetery where he will be laid to rest in the family plot. Due to the Covid-19 restrictions, capacity of attendees will be limited.
Serving as casket bearers will be Jose, Conrado Jr., Raymundo, Richard and Tommy Estrada and Orlando Castoreña.
Service arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Baca's Funeral Chapels of Las Cruces, 300 E. Boutz Road, 527-2222.