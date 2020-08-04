1/1
Constance Marie "Connie" Krueger
1944 - 2020
Constance "Connie" Marie Krueger

Las Cruces - Constance "Connie" Marie Krueger 1944 - 2020

Constance "Connie" Marie Krueger was born in Wagner, South Dakota to Louis and Fern Honner on May 10, 1944.

She married, and later divorced, Eldon Boes in 1962, had two daughters, Sarah and Stephanie, and moved to Las Cruces in 1967. Connie received a graduate degree from New Mexico State University and taught in the Las Cruces Public Elementary Schools, specializing in reading, for many years through to her retirement. Connie was wonderful with children and opened the door to the magical world of reading for many, especially with her training and certification from the Scottish Rite Program. When working with children and in her role as a mom, Connie was at her finest. She touched many lives in Las Cruces.

Connie was an artist throughout her life, both traditionally as a watercolorist, and also through other mediums such as dancing and practicing Tai Chi. She was an intuitive chef like her own mom, with most recipes consisting of ingredients and little instruction, and with fantastic results. A stubborn and fierce liberal, Connie wanted to change the world to make it better for everyone. An enduring and faithful Catholic, Connie held her beliefs close at all times.

She is survived by her children, Sarah Boes of Las Cruces, and Stephanie Clark and her family including spouse, Jeff Clark, in Lyme, NH, and her sister, Deborah Sanchez. Connie's grandchildren who also survive her are Pierce Clark and June Clark, as well as her nieces and nephews Jessica Salas and her family, Jonathan Campbell and his family, and Joseph Sanchez.

To send condolences go to:

www.lapaz-grahams.com






Published in Las Cruces Sun News from Aug. 4 to Aug. 9, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
La Paz - Graham's Funeral Home - Las Cruces
555 West Amador
Las Cruces, NM 88005
(575) 526-6891
