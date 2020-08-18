Consuelo Gonzales
Silver City - Consuelo Munoz Gonzales, 93, a long-time resident of Silver City, passed away Monday July 27 at Heritage Assisted Living Center in Las Cruces. A service will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday 20th of August at Terrazas Funeral Chapel with Deacon Art Gutierrez officiating.
Mrs. Gonzales was born May 7, 1927 in Fresno, California to Julio Munoz and Maria Delgado. Consuelo Munoz married Guillermo Gonzales of Silver City on Oct. 21, 1946 in Central (now Santa Clara). She enjoyed reading, writing, and acting as a teacher for all of her children in their early years and counseling them as they grew older. Her greatest accomplishment bar none was her emphasis on reading and acquiring knowledge and her articulation of how important it is to get a good education. She understood that once knowledge is acquired through reading and studying as well as living, it cannot be taken away from you. This gift, inherent in her because of her intellect, has resulted in success stories throughout her family. And it will continue to inspire those who follow in her footsteps. Her greatest pride was in her children and grandchildren. Her home was always spotless and there was always something good cooking on the stove. She made the best yeast bread and cinnamon rolls that could be smelled all over the neighborhood. Her tamales were the best and she always made lots of extra chile con carne to smother them. She was as selfless and giving as anyone and was known to help others, especially children, because of her awareness of how difficult and consuming poverty could be. She and her brother were orphaned at a very young age, during the depression and had to work very hard before and after school. In the mornings, she kept a lookout for the children passing on their way to school and would run out to give them a burrito, a jacket, gloves, whatever she could to make sure that those children had it a little better. She will be greatly missed not only by her family but by all the friends she made during the latter days of her existence.
She is survived by her children, Patricia Ponce and husband Armando of Las Cruces, Steve M. Gonzales of Las Cruces, Willie M. Gonzales and wife Sylvie of Rapid City, South Dakota; Frank M. Gonzales of Tucson, Arizona; and Mary Lou Harris of Anchorage, Alaska. Also surviving Consuelo are her grandchildren Ivan Herrera, Liana Ponce, Alejandro Gonzales, Sonya Gonzales, Katrina Susman, Mario Gonzales, Codie Broome, Eric Gonzales, Santiago Gonzales, Francisco Gonzales, Daniela Harris, Isabelle Harris, Susan Owens, Rachael Napper; 15 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; son Joaquin M. Gonzales; daughter Mary Lou Gonzales; a brother Julio Munoz. Also preceding her in death were her loved great grandchildren Joshua Ivan Herrera and Jordana Palomarez Herrera. She is also survived by Frank T. Gonzales, her brother-in-law, who always looked out for her, and numerous cousins, nephews and nieces.The family would like to express our thanks to the wonderful staff at the Heritage Assisted Living Facility. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations in Mrs. Gonzales's memory to the Red Cross. Arrangements are with Terrazas Funeral Chapels "Trusted care for the ones you love" ~ 575-537-0777. To send condolences, visit www.terrazasfuneralchapel.com