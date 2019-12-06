|
|
Consuelo "Connie" L. Duran
La Mesa - Our beloved mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and dear friend, CONSUELO "CONNIE" LUCERO DURAN, age 95, of La Mesa entered eternal life on Thursday, November 28, 2019 with her loved ones at her bedside. Born in Ciudad Juarez, Chihuahua, Mexico on June 18, 1924 to Juan and Paula Valenzuela Lopez, then adopted by Francisco and Luisa Trujillo Lucero, Consuelo was a lifelong area resident. "Connie" as she was fondly known to family and friends was a loving homemaker and a devout member of the Roman Catholic Church.
Those left to mourn her passing include three sons, Frank L. Duran (Alicia) of La Mesa, Willie L. Duran (Pat) of Las Cruces and Bobby L. Duran (Dolores) of Mesilla Park; daughter-in-law, Ana Duran of Las Cruces; a sister, Graciela Ortega of El Paso, TX. Other survivors include numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren as well as nieces and nephews. Connie was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Ramon R. Duran; a son, Mike Duran; two grandsons, Joe and Frankie M. Duran; three sisters, Maria Refugio Aguirre, Maria Angelina Ortega and Juana Isela Lopez.
Visitation for Mrs. Duran will begin at 6 PM Monday, December 9, 2019 in Baca's Funeral Chapel, 300 E. Boutz Road where the Prayer Vigil is scheduled for 7 PM. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 AM Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at St. Genevieve Catholic Church, 100 S. Espina Street. The Rite of Committal and Interment will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens Cemetery, 5140 W. Picacho Avenue where she will be laid to rest.
Serving as casket bearers will be Anthony, Michael, Raymond, Josh, and Christina Duran and Richard Terrazas.
Service arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Baca's Funeral Chapels of Las Cruces, 527-2222. Your exclusive providers for "Veterans and Family Memorial Care." For online condolences logon to www.bacasfuneralchapelslascruces.com
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News from Dec. 6 to Dec. 7, 2019