Corine Matsuba Jay
Las Cruces - Corine M. Jay
February 8, 1936 - May 15, 2020
Corine Matsuba Jay passed on May 15th at the age of 84 in the company of her children at home. She had been diagnosed with stage 4 breast cancer in 2016.
She was born on February 8, 1936 in the village of Old Picacho to Joseph Alvarez Matsuba and Luisa Chavez Matsuba. She attended the country school of Fairacres Elementary. She was a graduate of Las Cruces High School Class of 1955.
After high school, she began work as a secretary at White Sands Missile Range. She was a master at shorthand. This is probably why she was so good at texting! Even better she loved using GIFs and even had her own Bitmoji (Impressive for an 84-year-old!) She met her husband Lawrence Woolsey Jay on the Base while he was stationed there in the Army. It did not take long before they married and moved to Long Beach, California. They raised three children, Shirley, Frances, and Larry in Long Beach until their divorce.
As a single mother of three children, she decided to come home to Las Cruces. Through her love, bravery, strength, and humor she gifted her children the value of education, hard work, and laughter. She showed us how to be a good friend because she was our best friend. She was a proud woman with the determination that she could do anything. She did not have to prove women can do anything…she lived it! We will forever be humbled to have had such an incredible mama.
She worked for New Mexico State University in the County Extension Service and later transferred to the Financial Aid Office as a Student Financial Aid Processor. She retired from the University in 1990.
Her retired years took her to Truth or Consequences, NM. T or C became home for her and her partner, Chuck Wolverton for nearly 20 years. Time flies when you are having fun! They traveled, took long drives, enjoyed picnics at the lake, flea markets, eating out, and their morning breakfasts at McDonald's. Chuck preceded her in death.
Again, she made her return home to Las Cruces where she spent her time with her mother, Luisa. Her mother passed in August 2019 the age of 104. She would join her friends and LCHS classmates for monthly luncheons. She joined a prayer group from Immaculate Heart of Mary. In her final months, she attended Sunday services at Basilica de San Albino.
Corine is survived by her two sisters Josie Dimatteo and Belen Avilucea. Her three children, Shirley O'Donnell (Chuck), Frances Jay, and Larry Jay (Anne). Her 3 grandchildren, Jayson Best (Allison), Amy O'Donnell, and Ellise Jay. Her step-grandsons, Trey O'Donnell (Barbara), Gerald O'Donnell, Kevin O'Donnell (Krystle), and Justin O'Donnell. She was a great-grandmother of 12.
Corine was preceded in death by her parents, two sisters, Maria and Erlinda, and brother, Fabian.
Services for Corine will be Wednesday, May 27th,2020 beginning at 10:30 am with a visitation at the Basilica of San Albino in Old Mesilla Plaza. Rosary will be held at 11:00 am with mass to follow.
Pallbearers will be her three children, Shirley, Frances, and Larry, her son-in-law Chuck, her granddaughters, Amy O'Donnell and Ellise Jay. Honorary pallbearers are Jayson Best, Charles O'Donnell III (Trey), Gerald O'Donnell, Kevin O'Donnell, Justin O'Donnell, Shawn Warden, and Jim Goodrich.
The burial service for the immediate family only will be held at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens Cemetery.
Arrangements by Getz Funeral Home, 1410 E. Bowman Ave. Las Cruces, NM 88001. Please visit www.getzcares.com to sign the local online guest book.
In leu of flowers the family is asking that donations be made in Corine's name to Mesilla Valley Hospice, 299 Montana Ave., Las Cruces, NM 88005 or on the website mvhospice.org.
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News from May 22 to May 24, 2020