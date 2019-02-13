Services
Baca's Funeral Chapels
300 East Boutz
Las Cruces, NM 88005
(575) 527-2222
Corinna Hinojosa
Burial
Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019
2:30 PM
Missionary Ridge Cemetery
Mesquite, NM
Corinna "Josephine" Hinojosa Obituary
CORINNA "JOSEPHINE" HINOJOSA, 94, of San Miguel passed away on Saturday, February 9, 2019 at La Posada – Mesilla Valley Hospice surrounded by her loving family. She was born July 13, 1924 in Fierro, NM to Joe and Lorenza Torres Young. "Josephine" as she was fondly known to her family and friends was a homemaker and a member of the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses.

Survivors include three sons, Rumaldo Hinojosa (Luz Elena) of San Ysidro, Oscar Hinojosa (Lucy), Abel E. Hinojosa all of San Miguel; three daughters, Laura J. Hinojosa of San Miguel, Lucy A. Parra (Ray) of Mesilla, Pauline Apodaca (David) of Las Cruces; a great grandson, Elijah R. Hanfoosh of the home; her son-in-law, Jeff Hanfoosh of Las Cruces; two brothers, Steven T. Young of San Miguel, Joe Young of California; a sister, Alvida Zuniga of San Gabriel, CA. Other survivors include eleven grandchildren; seven great grandchildren as well as numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Abel Hinojosa; two sons, John and Sammy Joe Hinojosa; a daughter, Rosemarie Hinojosa.

A direct burial will be held Wednesday, February 13, 2019 at 2:30 PM in the Missionary Ridge Cemetery in Mesquite, NM.

Entrusted to Baca's Funeral Home, 300 E. Boutz Road, Las Cruces, 527-2222 Your exclusive providers for "Veterans and Family Memorial Care." For online condolences logon to www.bacasfuneralchapelslascruces.com
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News on Feb. 13, 2019
