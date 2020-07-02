Cresencia ArellanoMesilla - Cresencia Arellano, 92, of Mesilla, NM, passed away on June 28, 2020 in Las Cruces, NM.Cresencia Arellano was born in Tlahualilo, Durango, Mexico to Amadeo and Juana Araluce on July 31st, 1927. She married Juan Arellano on August 1948 in Juarez, Chihuahua, Mexico. She served as a loving mother and homemaker.Cresencia Arellano is preceded in death by Juan Arellano, Robert Arellano, Javier Arellano, Jose Luis Arellano and Virginia Arellano.Cresencia Arellano is survived by Juan and Alicia Arellano of Vado, NM, Estella and Jerry Escobedo of Vado, NM, Jose Angel and Vitalina Arellano of Salinas, CA, and Ana Garcia of Las Cruces, NM. She is also survived by 20 grandchildren, 40 great grandchildren and 10 great-great grandchildren.Pallbearers will be Daniel Garcia, Brendan Golucke, Jacob Garcia, Juanito Arellano, Gilbert Arellano and Victor Arellano.A visitation is scheduled for 5pm - 7pm on July 6th, 2020 followed by the rosary at 7pm at La Paz Graham's Funeral Home.A funeral is scheduled for 11:00am, July 7th, 2020 at San Albino Church, 2070 Calle de Santiago, Mesilla, NM with a burial at San Albino Cemetery. Father Juan Camilo will officiate the services.Arrangements are with La Paz - Graham's Funeral Home 555 West Amador Las Cruces NM 88005.