Crispin Trejo
Las Cruces - CRISPIN TREJO, age 54, of Las Cruces entered eternal life on Sunday, June 7, 2020 at his home. He was born January 25, 1966 in Trasquillo, Hidalgo, Mexico to Gabriel and Eulalia Torquemada Trejo. Crispin was a handy man, a #1 fan of the San Francisco 49ers and a member of the Roman Catholic Church.
Survivors include his lifelong companion, Nora Almanza; her children, Jorge Almanza and Nataly Ruiz-Almanza; his cousins, Celia Chavez, Reynalda Schroeder, Lydia Apodaca, Maria Chavez and Juanita Johnson, Lupe Chavez, Ruben Chavez, Jose Rodriguez and other extended family members. Crispin was preceded in death by his parents; his aunt and uncle, Francisca T. and Manuel G. Chavez; a cousin, George Chavez, and a 2nd cousin, David Chavez.
Due to the Covid-19 restrictions, capacity of attendees will be limited to 85. Recitation of the Holy Rosary will begin at 9:30 AM Monday, June 15, 2020 at Our Lady of Health Catholic Church, 1178 N. Mesquite Street where the Funeral Mass will follow immediately thereafter with The Reverend Ruben Romero, Celebrant. The Rite of Committal and Interment will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery where he will be laid to rest in the family plot.
Serving as casket bearers will be Guadalupe Chavez, Teddy Carbajal, Mario Astorga, Jorge Almanza, Jesse and Christopher Madrid.
Service arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Baca's Funeral Chapels of Las Cruces 300 E. Boutz Road, 575-527-2222. Your exclusive provider for "Veterans and Family Memorial Care." For online condolences logon to www.bacasfuneralchapelslascruces.com
Published in Las Cruces Sun News from Jun. 12 to Jun. 13, 2020.