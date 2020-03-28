|
|
Cristen Mashae Shupe-Montano
Las Cruces - Cristen Mashae Shupe-Montano (Crissy to those who loved her),37, lifelong resident of Las Cruces, went home to be with Jesus her Lord and Savior Thursday March 19, 2020 in Las Cruces. She was born May 4, 1982 in Albuquerque NM to the late Bill Shupe and Sherie Shupe of Las Cruces. Cristen attended church at Calvary Chapel Three Crosses, Las Cruces.
Cristen's love for the Lord shown through in her love for all God's children. She devoted her life to her daughters, family and anyone in need. She was a great source of strength and guidance to all she came in contact with, never knowing a stranger. She never turned anyone away from her door, but eagerly sought to offer guidance and love to everyone. She always chose to see the best in people. Always forgiving and loving. She embraced each dawning of the day with joy, thanksgiving and a smile that would light up the room. Despite her physical challenges she never let this stop her, always seeing the bright side and Blessing in every challenge and situation. Her smile and laugh will truly be missed.
Cristen graduated from Onate High school and began her college courses towards her degree in counseling. She worked at Sears in the Mesilla Valley Mall and during the summer she would volunteer at the East Mesa Recreational Center. She placed her career on hold to become a mother. Once her daughters began school, she continued toward her degree in counseling, while raising her children. She was an avid reader and traveled many places through her books. She loved to scrapbook and spent many hours with her girls creating special moments and memories scrapbooking.
Cristen is survived by her Spouse Eric Montano of the family home. Daughters: Analeia Munoz and Caitlyn Munoz (her pride and joy) of the family home. Her mom and dad Sherie and Dale Bradshaw of Ash Grove Missouri. Brothers: Cody Shupe of Las Cruces, John Bradshaw and wife Claudia of South Carolina, Jacob Bradshaw of Grants, NM. Wesley Perkins and wife Young of Datil NM. James Sprague of LC. Sisters: Kimberly Beall of Vermont. Ryan Ann Mettrick and spouse George of Georgia and Jessa Bradshaw of Texas. Also, many Aunts, Uncles, nieces and nephews and cousins.
Cristen was preceded in death by her father Bill Shupe, Grandmother Betty Jean Fleming; Grandmother Tommie Bain; Grandfather Slim Fleming; Grandfather Truman Henley; Grandmother Elizabeth Bradshw, Nephew Dakota Beall and Niece Brittney Perkins.
Serving as Honorary Pallbearers are Cody Shupe, Levi Kirkpartick, Kimberly Beall, Jacob Bradshaw, John Bradshaw and Wesley Perkins
Funeral Services are scheduled for Monday, March 30, at 10AM at Getz Funeral Home with the Rev. Dwayne Thompson of Calvary Chapel Three Crosses Officiating. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens.
Due to COVID-19, restrictions have been placed and limitations on capacity of attendees to 5, Getz Funeral Home will be livestreaming services on Facebook for additional family, friends, and the public to attend. Please log onto www.GetzCares.com to sign the local online guestbook and view livestreaming.
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News from Mar. 28 to Mar. 29, 2020