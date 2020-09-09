1/1
Cristian Anthony Vallejo
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Cristian's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Cristian Anthony Vallejo

El Paso, TX - Cristian Anthony Vallejo age 20 of El Paso Texas was called into heaven on September 3, 2020.

Cristian was born in El Paso Texas to Deserey Medina and Mark Vallejo on June 1, 2000. He graduated from El Paso Academy West class of 2018 he then attended NMSU in the fall of 2018. Cristian worked in construction and landscaping and was in the beginning stages of starting his own business. Cristian is survived by his loving mother Deserey Medina, his loving father Mark Vallejo, and his loving step-parents Maritza Vallejo and Santiago Medina, his loving grandparents Dawna Chavez, Joaquin Vallejo, and Alexandra Vallejo as well as his brothers Ayden, Alexander, and Nathan.

A viewing for Christian will take place on Friday, September 11th, 2020, to begin at 11:00 a.m. his Memorial Series will follow at 12:00 p.m. at La Paz-Graham's Funeral Home.

Arrangements are with La Paz-Graham Funeral Home, 555 West Amador St., Las Cruces NM, 88005. To sign the online guest book, please visit: www.LaPaz-Grahams.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Las Cruces Sun News from Sep. 9 to Sep. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
La Paz - Graham's Funeral Home - Las Cruces
555 West Amador
Las Cruces, NM 88005
(575) 526-6891
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by LCsun-news.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved