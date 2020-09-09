Cristian Anthony Vallejo
El Paso, TX - Cristian Anthony Vallejo age 20 of El Paso Texas was called into heaven on September 3, 2020.
Cristian was born in El Paso Texas to Deserey Medina and Mark Vallejo on June 1, 2000. He graduated from El Paso Academy West class of 2018 he then attended NMSU in the fall of 2018. Cristian worked in construction and landscaping and was in the beginning stages of starting his own business. Cristian is survived by his loving mother Deserey Medina, his loving father Mark Vallejo, and his loving step-parents Maritza Vallejo and Santiago Medina, his loving grandparents Dawna Chavez, Joaquin Vallejo, and Alexandra Vallejo as well as his brothers Ayden, Alexander, and Nathan.
A viewing for Christian will take place on Friday, September 11th, 2020, to begin at 11:00 a.m. his Memorial Series will follow at 12:00 p.m. at La Paz-Graham's Funeral Home.
Arrangements are with La Paz-Graham Funeral Home, 555 West Amador St., Las Cruces NM, 88005.