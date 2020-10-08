1/1
Cristobal "Chris" Lucero
Cristobal "Chris" Lucero

Las Cruces - Cristobal "Chris" Lucero, 52 of Mesilla, New Mexico passed away on October 2nd, 2020. Chris was born in Las Cruces, New Mexico to Celia Lucero on August 3rd, 1968. He graduated from Las Cruces High School and spent 32 years with his lifetime companion Janet Montes. Chris enjoyed cooking, outdoor activities, and spending time with his family. Chris is preceded in death by his father Luz V. Lucero. Chris is survived by his daughter Amanda Montes (Jesus Borunda), granddaughters Aaliyah Borunda and Mia Borunda. His mother, Celia C. Lucero, two brothers Antonio "Tony" Lucero, and Joe Lucero. Four sisters Mariana Lucero, Veronica Lucero, Luisa L. Otero (Billy Otero), and Sonia L. Orgeron (Skip Orgeron) plus several nieces and nephews. Rosary will be held on October 15, 2020 at 11:00am at The Basilica of San Albino Catholic Church in Mesilla, NM followed by a mass. Arrangements are with La Paz-Graham's Funeral Home 555 West Amador Las Cruces NM, 88005. To sign the online guest book visit www.LaPaz-Graham's.com






Published in Las Cruces Sun News from Oct. 8 to Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
La Paz - Graham's Funeral Home - Las Cruces
555 West Amador
Las Cruces, NM 88005
(575) 526-6891
