Cruz Flores
Las Cruces - It is with deep sorrow and heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved husband, son, brother, uncle and friend, CRUZ ESPINO FLORES, age 61, of Las Cruces on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at La Posada Mesilla Valley Hospice surrounded by his loving family. He was born July 25, 1957 in Fabens, TX to Daniel G. and Rafaela Espino Flores. Cruz served his country honorably in the United States Army and was construction worker by trade. He was a member of the Catholic Church.
Those left to mourn his passing include his loving wife, Maria D. Gutierrez of the family; his father, Daniel G. Flores of La Mesa; two brothers, Juan Flores (Rafaela) of Las Cruces, Hilario Flores (Yvonne) of San Antonio, TX; a sister, Maria Flores of Mesquite. Other survivors include numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins. He was preceded in death by his mother; a brother, Daniel Flores Jr.; two sisters, Gloria and Terry Flores.
Visitation will begin at 9 AM Thursday, May 23, 2019 in Baca's Funeral Chapel, 300 E. Boutz where the Prayer Vigil is scheduled for 9:30 AM. The Funeral Service will follow immediately thereafter with Deacon Manny Madrid, officiating. Cremation will follow and Inurnment of Cremains will take place at a later date.
Entrusted to Baca's Funeral Chapels of Las Cruces and Sunset Crematory. 527-2222 Your exclusive providers for "Veterans and Family Memorial Care." For online condolences logon to www.bacasfuneralchapelslascruces.com
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News on May 22, 2019