|
|
Cynthia Dianne Lee
Las Cruces - CYNTHIA DIANNE LEE, passed away from this world and into the Lords care on Friday, February 21, 2020 at her home in Las Cruces, NM.
Cynthia served her city, state, and community tirelessly, thanklessly, and honorably in her professional career as a paralegal for the New Mexico State Public Defender for nearly 25 years, and in her lifelong commitment to God and to everyone around her. Whether it be serving in the church as a member, volunteer, musician, or any of a hundred other ways wherever she was needed. Cynthia was the foundation and guiding light of her family. Her relationship with God and her family was always her first priority, and through her deep selfless commitment, she touched the lives of everyone she met with goodness, kindness and compassion. Those fortunate enough to have known her in life, know well her vitality, vibrance, and her infectious passion for life
Cynthia is survived by her children; son, Derrick Lee; daughter, Andrea Lee, and her grandson Malachi Kyrie Lee-Jones.
The Celebration of Life Service for Cynthia Dianne Lee will be held at Abundant Living Faith Center (West Campus), 7100 N. Desert Boulevard in El Paso, TX on Thursday, March 5, 2020 at 11 AM with Pastor Charles Nieman officiating.
Entrusted to the care of Baca's Funeral Chapels of Las Cruces and Sunset Crematory, 300 E. Boutz Road, Las Cruces, 527-2222 Your exclusive providers for "Veterans and Family Memorial Care." For online condolences logon to www.bacasfuneralchapelslascruces.com
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2020