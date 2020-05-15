|
|
Cynthia Griffee Antone
Kennesaw, GA - CYNTHIA ANTONE, age 54, passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 3, 2020, at The Pearl at Dallas memory care facility in Dallas, GA. Cynthia was born in April 1966 in Las Cruces, NM. Cynthia attended Loma Heights Elementary, Alameda Junior High. She was a 1984 graduate of Mayfield High School and an NMSU alumna.
Through high school, she was a cheerleading athlete; she was proud that her Mayfield squad was one of first in the country to attempt a third layer pyramid routine, and due to her size, strength and agility, was the top person in the stack. Cynthia always had a passion for music and dancing. Starting with working concerts at the Pan-American Center, she parlayed that into her early career in merchandising concert sales. She toured with Garth Brooks and eventually, she became a store manager for Hastings Books & Records for several years, with stints in Washington DC and Albuquerque.
Cynthia and Joseph met in 1995; she worked as Accounting Manager for the family warehouse business in Albuquerque. They married in 1998 and soon after Mattie's birth, moved to Roanoke, VA to be near her family, where she finished her career as HR manager for Magic City Ford. She participated fully in Mattie's activities in Patrick Henry HS marching and orchestral band, as well as club/school soccer goalkeeping mom.
Around 2014, Cynthia's health problems forced her to quit working. Despite dealing with health issues, she brought her bright smile and pure happiness to everyone she met. After her employer relocation moved to the Atlanta area in 2016, two years later, she was placed in Memory Care, where we cared for and supported her in her final years.
Cynthia is survived by her husband Joseph and daughter Mattie of Kennesaw, GA; mother Sharon Griffee, sister Karen and husband Rodney Klein; nieces Sophie and Maya, nephew Hunter (all of Athens, WV); niece Haley Auguston and husband Alex Feith in Silver Spring, MD. Other survivors include aunts, uncles, and cousins. She was predeceased by her father Galen Griffee, Uncle Arlen, and Aunt Joanne Smith.
Due to Covid-19 limitations, the capacity of attendees will be restricted. Facebook Live stream will begin at 12:30 AM Friday, May 22, 2020, at Hillcrest Funeral Home West as licensed by the National Funeral Directors Association
Service arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Hillcrest Funeral Home - West, 5054 Doniphan Dr, El Paso, (915)-587-0202. For online condolences logon to www.dignitymemorial.com.
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News from May 15 to May 17, 2020