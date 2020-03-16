|
Cynthia M. Lujan Lackey
Las Cruces - Our beloved wife, mother, daughter, sister, and dear friend, CYNTHIA M. LUJAN LACKEY, age 51, of Las Cruces left her dwelling place on earth and entered eternal life to be with her heavenly Father on Friday, March 13, 2020 at her home surrounded by her loving family. Born December 30, 1968 in Chihuahua, Chihuahua, Mexico to Miguel and Magdalena Aguirre Lujan, Cynthia was employed as a Chief Human Resource Officer at Franklin Foods and was devout member of the Roman Catholic Church.
Those left to mourn her passing include her loving husband of twenty-two years, Nathaniel Lackey of the family home; a daughter, Megan Lackey of Las Cruces; her father, Miguel Angel Lujan of Chihuahua, Chihuahua, Mexico; two brothers, Miguel Lujan also of Chihuahua, Chihuahua, Mexico and Alejandro Lujan of Mexico City, Mexico as well as numerous other family members and friends. Cynthia was preceded in death by her mother; and her infant twin sister.
Recitation of the Holy Rosary will begin at 6 PM Tuesday (today), March 17, 2020 at Baca's Funeral Chapel, 300 E. Boutz Road. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 AM Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at St. Albert the Great Newman Parish, 2615 S. Solano Drive with the Reverend Alex Ureña, Celebrant. The Rite of Committal and Interment will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens Cemetery, 5140 W. Picacho Avenue where she will be laid to rest in the family plot.
Serving as casket bearers will be Cynthia's family and friends.
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News from Mar. 16 to Mar. 17, 2020